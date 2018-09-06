The weird world of record breakers

You might ask the question ‘Why?’, but Rolf Buchholz joins a host of achievers in the new Guinness Book of Records for the most Body Modifications (male).

The latest catalogue of extreme feats also includes Betty Goedhart, 85, who soared to the top of the list to become the oldest performing female flying trapeze artist.

Ms Goedhart, from California, proved it is never too late, having taken up classes aged 78.

Chef-turned-DJ Sumiko Iwamura, 83, offered sage advice after being named the oldest professional club DJ.

The restaurant owner from Tokyo, who spins the decks for crowds after finishing her shift as a cook, said: “Try something and don’t give up ... there are opportunities lying around every corner.”

Canine companions also made their presence felt, skipping and jumping their way into the record books.

Feather and Geronimo surprised owner Samantha Valle, 31, from Maryland in the US, by showing off their unusual skills after she rescued them.

The athletic animals have since achieved records for the highest jump by a dog, at 191.7cm, and the most Double Dutch-style skips by a dog in a minute - 128 - respectively.

Speedy butcher Barry John Crowe, 28, from Co Cavan in the Republic of Ireland, made 78 sausages in a minute, while artist Elizabeth Bond, known as Betsy and aged 31 from Wiltshire, created the largest knitting needles at 4.4 metres long.

This year’s book features a section dedicated to the so-called maker movement, recognising inventors and creators of such things as the biggest water pistol and toothpick sculptures.

Their achievements can all be found in the 2019 Guinness World Records book, out now.