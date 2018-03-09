Actors have the chance to try out for award-winning company

Budding actors are being urged to reach high and audition for a Fylde coast premiere this autumn.

The award-winning Christie Musical Theatre Company is presenting the hit musical In The Heights at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion in September and are holding auditions for leading men aged between 16 and 24.

Since launching in 2011, the Christie Musical Theatre Company has raised almost £30,000 for the Manchester-based Christie Hospital.

In The Heights is the Grammy, Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda – the composer of Hamilton and Disney’s Moana.

The production at Lowther Pavilion from September 12 to 15 will be the first time the production has been seen locally.

Creative director Emma Norman said: “We have the beginnings of an amazing cast, many of whom are professionals giving their skills for free to raise money for such a great cause. But we are also looking to cast Benny, Sonny and Graffiti Pete from the local area.

“These roles demand a very particular skill set - young men who can dance or sing soulfully and rap.

"Don’t worry if you’ve never done that for an audience before – if you feel you have the ability, our production team will coach you.

"We even have cast members from the West End Production visiting to lead some workshops.”

Auditions will take place on Sunday, sign up and get full details by calling 07511 623135.