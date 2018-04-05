Audiences in for one Elle of a show as movie-turned-musical arrives

From the East End of Walford to the Cobbles of Weatherfield – via the fields of Emmerdale – there’s soap stars on the stage next week as Legally Blonde The Musical comes to the Grand.

Former Roxy Mitchell actress Rita Simons stars alongside Bill Ward, who’s back on stage after a three-year stint as James Barton in Emmerdale and is perhaps best known as Coronation Street’s brutish builder Charlie Stubbs.

Speaking to the Gazette, Rita said: “The cast are amazing. We are so lucky to have such a nice cast who are beyond talented.

“We have been sold out pretty much everywhere we have been.”

The new tour is fronted by Lucie Jones, a former X Factor contestant who’s gone on to star on the West End stage and represented the UK in last year’s Eurovision, playing the popular sorority girl-turned-would-be lawyer Elle Woods in the story made famous by the Reese Witherspoon film of the same name.

The show is billed as an ‘all singing, all dancing romantic comedy, a fun-filled, feel-good pink fest’.

“College sweetheart and homecoming queen Elle Woods, doesn’t take no for an answer,” a spokesman said.

“When her boyfriend dumps her for someone more serious, Elle puts down the credit card, hits the books and heads for Harvard Law School.

“Along the way, Elle proves that being true to yourself never goes out of style.”

* Legally Blonde, Grand Theatre, Blackpool, Monday to Saturday, April 8 to 14. Call 01253 290190 to book.