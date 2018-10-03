Disco musical is staying alive as it head to resort

A new take on the classic 70s movie comes to Blackpool Opera House this month.

Pictures have been released from the new production of Saturday Night Fever, staged by Bill Kenwright and staring ex-Casualty actor Richard Winsor as Tony Manero.

The cast of Saturday Night Fever

In all his white-suited glory, Richard - a former principal dancer with the Matthew Bourne company, who has starred in productions such as Swan Lake, Edward Scissorhands and The Car Man around the world - recreates the iconic character, the role which shot John Travolta to fame in the classic movie.

Richard played medic Caleb Knight in Casualty for more than three years, until the character’s dramatic death in a knife fight last year, and this role is his first major part in a musical.

The show tells the story of Tony Manero and his road to dancing success.

A spokesman said: “Forty years since its famous UK cinema release, Saturday Night Fever is a reimagined and revitalised music and dance spectacular.

Richard Winsor fronts the cast of Saturday Night Fever

“The musical features the Bee Gees’ greatest hits including Stayin’ Alive, Night Fever and Tragedy as well as 70s favorites Boogie Shoes, Disco Inferno and for the first time will feature a group playing live on stage.”

The cast also features Kate Parr as love interest Stephanie, Owen Broughton as Gus, Michael Cortez as Joey, Raphael Pace as Bobbie C and Jared Thompson as Double Jay, and singing the classic soundtrack live on stage, Ed Handoll, Alistair Hill and Matt Faull as The Bee Gees.

Tickets cost from £20.50.

Saturday Night Fever is headed to the Opera House from Tuesday, October 30 to Saturday, November 3.