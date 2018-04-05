Fiendish fun comes to monthly comedy club

Look out for ‘fiendishly accurate observations with energetic characterisations and killer punch lines’ as Dan Nightingale headlines this month’s Laugh Out Loud night at the Grand.

He’s joined by a new name, who’s already making her mark on the comedy circuit, Steff Todd - a radio show presenter who’s moved across to comedy and is regularly seen as an opening or middle act.

Completing the trio for tomorrow night, there’s Dave Williams, a ‘top quality circuit comedian whose crisp one-liners and surreal nonsense have earned him headline slots at some of the countries most prestigious comedy clubs.’

As ever, Damion Larkin runs the show.

A spokesman said: “Four top pro comedians will make you laugh out loud.”

* Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, Grand Theatre, Blackpool, Friday, April 6. Tickets cost £17.50.