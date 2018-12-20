Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Rainbow Dance's panto

Tickets are on sale for Rainbow Dance Studio’s January panto.

The popular group are performing the Wizard of Oz at Lowther Pavilion from January 4-6.

Directors are putting the finishing touches to the show which will kick off early 2019 with a glittering, musical performance.

The Wizard of Oz is the well known story of a young farm girl named Dorothy who is transported to the magical Land of Oz, after she and her pet dog Toto are swept away from their Kansas home by a tornado.

She meets lots of new friends, and enemies along the way as the tale unfolds along the Yellow Brick road.

Ticket prices are £13 for adults and £11 concessions.

Call (01253) 794221.