Get ready to rock with Jasper and co

Don’t worry - it’s not an April Fool’s joke, but comedian Jasper Carrot is back out on tour and coming to Blackpool in 2019.

The funnyman will be out on the road with new stand-up show combining his love for comedy and live music, and playing the Grand Theatre on Monday, April 1.

Stand Up And Rock will see Jasper take to the stage, before introducing his musical compatriots that have been rocking audiences all over the world.

A spokesman said: “Bev Bevan, as well as being Jasper Carrott’s mate has rock star credentials that most dream of - a founding member of The Move and ELO Bev’s band are one of the finest around.

“Joining them are Geoff Turton from the Rockin’ Berries and Suzi Woo.

“So, don’t miss this unique show that gives the opportunity to see and hear great artistes belt out a night of fantastic songs and Jasper back where he belongs - making us laugh.”

A career that has spanned five decades first started when Jasper became resident compere at the Boggery Folk Club in Birmingham in the mid-70s. There he discovered his talent for comedy, and his inability to sing; the rest, as they say, is history.

Book online at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk or call 01253 290190.