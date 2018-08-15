Grand seeks new members for board of trustees to shape future

New trustees are being recruited to Blackpool Grand Theatre’s operating company.

The trustees of the charitable company are the Directors of Blackpool Grand Theatre (Arts and Entertainments) Limited and work on the strategic development of the theatre in support of the professional management team.

A spokesman said: “We are now inviting expressions of interest from enthusiastic individuals who are willing to make their skills available to support Blackpool’s Grand Theatre and its cultural, artistic and commercial endeavours.

“Its prime charitable purpose is to promote, maintain, improve, assist and advance public education, appreciation and understanding of the arts including the arts of design, drama, mime, dance, singing and music and, to formulate, prepare and establish schemes therefor.

“Blackpool’s Grand Theatre supports the charitable work of its sister organisation, Blackpool Grand Theatre (Trust) Limited, which is the owner of the building.

"The third member of the Grand Theatre ‘family’ is the Friends of The Grand, a voluntary group supporting the work of the theatre and raising funds for improvement and investment.

"Representatives from the three ‘family members’ come together from time to time to assess strategies and plans to guide and deliver the vision for The Grand.”

Visit www.blackpool grand.co.uk/recruitment or call 01253 743300 for details.