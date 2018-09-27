‘I like being scared - it makes you realise you are alive’

Comedian Joe Pasquale is set to celebrate 30 years in showbusiness on his latest tour.

He shares his plans here.

The tour celebrates your 30-year career in the business. What are your memories of starting out?

“I never thought I’d still be doing it 30 years later. I initially did it because I didn’t want to work for a living, but 30 years on I’m still doing it.”

Do you look back on your career with pride?

“I never look back - I learnt that from Bruce Forsyth. He told me, “Never look back, always look forward.” I never watch myself back on TV. You can’t change it, so leave it alone. When I occasionally do, I think, “I wish I’d done that differently.”

Do you still love stand-up as much as ever?

“Definitely. I love that feeling of flying by the seat of your pants. Also, it’s just you. You’re the performer, the producer and the editor.

"You go on stage and you just go with the flow. I have a rough plan beforehand, then I just see what happens on the night.

"I like being scared. It makes you realise you’re alive. I don’t want to be sitting on the sofa at home with my feet up. For me, that’s not experiencing life. I want to do things that scare me.”

* Joe Pasquale - A Few Of His Favourite Things, Viva Blackpool, Friday, September 28