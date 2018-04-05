Last Laugh In Vegas stars Cannon and Ball come back to Vegas of the North

Fans of comedy legends Cannon and Ball will be able to rock on with their latest date in the resort this weekend.

Tommy Cannon and Lytham resident Bobby Ball were seen back on TV earlier this week in ITV’s new series Last Laugh In Las Vegas where they join fellow stars of the past in producing a top notch Vegas show.

But they’ll be back in the Vegas of the North at Viva where there’s ‘laughs a plenty’ promised tomorrow night.

A spokesman said: “Tommy and Bobby have carved their careers from decades of performances in all different types of venues.

“They were at the top of their game in the 80s.

“With a whirlwind career spanning the decades, these are two of the most hardworking men in the comedy business and the loyal following they still boast to this day is well deserved.

“Anyone who can remember the 80s will probably be able to name a favourite Cannon and Ball sketch from numerous appearances on TV, panto or stage shows across the length and breadth of the UK.”

Joining them on stage will be Viva’s entertainment director Leye D Johns, with guest vocalists and Viva Showgirls boosting the night’s entertainment.

* Cannon And Ball, Viva Blackpool, Friday, April 6, 7.45pm. Call 01253 297297.