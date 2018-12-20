Mix of traditional and modern songs for St Annes Operatics panto

St Annes Parish Operatics bring the classic panto Dick Whittington to the stage.

To brighten up the post festive days, the panto is going on tour to St Annes and also to Blackpool.

Dick Whittington is the story of a young orphan who comes to London as he’s heard the streets are paved with gold.

He goes to seek his fortune with his faithful best friends a cat named Tommy.

Spokesperson Lindsay Clarke said: “The cast have been working hard for months and are really looking forward to taking their panto on tour again this year.

“It contains the usual mix of traditional material and songs along with some up to date references and will entertain audiences of all ages.”

The panto starts at St Annes Church Parish Rooms on Headroomgate Road on Saturday, December 29 at 2.30pm and 7pm.

Then in January, it goes to Marton United Reform Church Hall, on Saturday, January 5 at 7.30 pm and St Thomas Church Hall, St Annes on Saturday, January 19 at 3pm and 7pm.

Tickets are £6 for adults and £4 for children. Tickets can be bought at the door or call (01253) 739235.