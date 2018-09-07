Musical favourites set for a return to resort theatre

Two new blockbuster shows are coming to Blackpool Opera House in 2019.

Making their return to the Winter Gardens’ theatre, ever-popular musicals Blood Brothers and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat have been added to the calendar with tickets on sale today.

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Produced by Bill Kenwright, Blood Brothers and Joseph join shows such as Rock Of Ages, Doctor Dolittle, Priscilla Queen Of The Desert and Kinky Boots in the line-up.

Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers will run from Tuesday to Saturday, April 23 to 28, with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph following on Monday, May 27 to Saturday, June 1.

Winter Gardens managing director Michael Williams said: “We are delighted to announce the return of two incredible musicals which have proven a hit with audiences each time that they have visited the Opera House.

“2019 is fast becoming one of the busiest years at the venue with a string of top musicals and events already announced with many more set to be revealed.”

Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences, with Olivier Award-nominated actress Linzi Hateley as their mother Mrs Johnstone.

Joseph, returning after a sell-out run at the Opera House in 2016, tells the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and a coat of many colours, with songs including Those Canaan Days, Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door To Me.

Book online from 11am today at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.