Old-school night for charity

The resident team at Viva are joining forces with some showbiz legends for a charity performance.

In aid of Dementia UK, the Church Street venue is presenting The Joe Wildy Show Band hosted by George King and Nicky Newsome and compered by Tony Jo.

A spokesman said: “Alongside George King will be Nicky Newsome. Nicky’s career first started as a front man in the rock and pop band, before kick-starting his solo career. He has now become a comedy legend, achieving nine Clubland Awards in just seven years.

“Other performances include the outstanding Back 2 Back, sensational vocalist Cinza Lonza and Martyn Vegas, with Tony Jo bringing back a nostalgic style of variety everyone loves.”

* The Joe Wildy Show Band, Viva Blackpool, Tomorrow