REVIEW: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Blackpool and The Fylde Light Opera Company were lucky enough to be chosen as one of a select few amateur theatre groups nationally to perform this musical to mark the 50th anniversary of the release of the film.

Based on Ian Fleming’s book, it tells the story of the eccentric Caractacus Potts as he restores an old racing car, to discover it has magical properties, while fending off various villains and finding true love.

Andrew Tuton is an engaging Potts and creates a believable relationship with his talented children, Jemima (Erin Greaves) and Jeremy (Millie Lyon), particularly in Hushabye Mountain.

Amy Atkinson is a feisty Truly Scrumptious and her well-balanced rendition of Doll On A Music Box is a faithful recreation of the film’s scene.

Baron and Baroness Bomburst (Ian Fox and Lynne Nolan) worked extremely well together and Chu-Chi Face delivered some great comic timing.

Director Howard Raw keeps the pace going by utilising different parts of the theatre for some scenes and having the cast move props and scenery and this is aided by musical director Dave Thomas leading a solid band.

The children’s chorus were enthusiastic throughout and the backstage staff dealt very well in the main with what is a technically challenging show.

The star of the show, however, is the car and the final magical flying scene delighted this opening night audience.

PAULINE HARDIE