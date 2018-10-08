REVIEW: Evolution Of Magic, Pleasure Beach, Blackpool

There are many traditional entertainments synonymous with the Blackpool summer season; comedy, family theatre and magic being just three.

The Evolution Of Magic combines all these and more in a production that is slick, packed with artistry and unrelenting in its delivery.

A thrill ride, one might say, aptly based at the Pleasure Beach.

Running until the end of the month, this show from the award-winning Craig Christian alongside the equally accomplished Elizabeth and cast, merges fast-paced Vegas-style illusion with nifty sleight-of-hand trickery.

All the traditional set pieces are there; cards, escapology, fire, doves, the woman cut in half. But they’re delivered in a modern way by an accesible cast.

Some genuinely lovely moments during the night led to mind-reader Elizabeth knowing my parents’ anniversary and a delighted little boy leaving the building with a gift he’ll never forget.

A couple of sound issues did little to detract from a thoroughly entertaining night.

Magic has truly evolved.

EMMA NORMAN