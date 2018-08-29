Santa's heading to town as part of the new Pavilion Theatre programme of events.

Earlier this year, a new partnership between the Winter Gardens and production company Selladoor Worldwide was announced.

Santa's Sleigh is swooping into Blackpool's Pavilion Theatre

And today, they reveal the first show for the historic venue, which is part of the original 140-year-old complex.

Direct from the West End, Christmas spectacular Santa's New Sleigh - an 'exciting and interactive adventure' - is set to delight families from December 19 to 24.

A spokesman said: "Will the elves save Christmas at the Winter Gardens - or will Father Christmas be forced to cancel?

"Christmas is fast approaching in Sam Bradshaw’s production – a festive cracker of a show that follows the adventures of two elves, Sprocket and Dibs, as they rush to make a new sleigh in time for the big day."

The Winter Gardens and Selladoor joined forces to establish a northern base for the theatre company, which will help restore the Grade II-listed Pavilion into a working venue once more with a new programme of productions. The deal was heralded as bringing 'unparalleled opportunities' for the resort.

Selladoor was behind last Christmas's production of Peter Pan at the Opera House and is producing the Wizard Of Oz at the theatre this December.

Selladoor's executive creative producer David Hutchinson said: "Having formed the partnership only a few months ago, we're delighted to have programmed a magical seasonal offering for younger audiences that will sit alongside our own production of Wizard Of Oz in the Opera House – giving Blackpool plenty of seasonal options this Christmas for all ages.

“It’s brilliant the Pavilion will be busy this Christmas.”

Santa’s New Sleigh, which enjoyed sell out stints in Lichfield, Peterborough and London’s West End, will take to the stage in Blackpool from December 19 until Christmas Eve.

The Wizard Of Oz, which is set for a three-week festive season starring X-Factor’s Holly Tandy, Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher and Radio Wave’s Scott Gallagher, from December 7.

Tickets for Santa’s New Sleigh are priced from £9.50 and include a meet and greet with Santa and a gift for every child.

For more information and to book visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.

