Showcase trip for kids was just Grand

Pupils from a performing arts franchise took over the Grand Theatre for a showcase event.

Young performers from 13 Stagecoach Performing Arts schools travelled from across the North and Midlands to take part - including those from Kendal, Wilmslow, Didsbury, Garforth, Lancaster and Carlisle.

Children aged from seven to 16 years took to the stage, with favourite musicals such as Mamma Mia and Les Miserables being celebrated in their performances.

Stagecoach chief executive Sarah Kelly said: “This was a tremendous opportunity for students from all over the country to gain invaluable experience of treading the boards at a premier entertainment venue.

“Our students love these gala events, from performing in front of large, animated audiences to meeting students from other Stagecoach schools.

“These events give them a great sense of camaraderie, helping them to build their confidence and Creative Courage for Life. Many strong friendships are formed, and these can last a lifetime.”

Stagecoach Performing Arts is a network of more than 650 extra-curricular performing arts schools based in the UK and worldwide.