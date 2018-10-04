The laughs drive Dave on

Forced to step into an actor’s shoes at the last minute, having written the show, Dave Spikey’s comedy career came about kind of by accident.

The Lancashire funnyman, best known for his work on Phoenix Nights and Eight Out Of 10 Cats, is now celebrating that 30 year career with his Juggling On A Motorbike tour - which motors into the Grand Theatre, Blackpool, tonight.

After being bitten by the showbiz bug and turning his back on a safe job as an NHS biomedical scientist, he started entering talent shows and soon made it to the national final of Stairway To The Stars, and won it.

“One of the judges was Larry Grayson and I idolised him, ” he said. “He said what had won it, was juggling on a motorbike.

“That is why I based the tour on that. I often think had I not done that routine, I would still be working at the hospital.”

The 66-year-old, who was born-and-bred in Bolton, added: “The tour is about the ups and downs of my life.

“It is not always laughs, but I don’t dwell on that too much. I talk a lot about my dad, Gordon, who was my hero.

“He was a self employed painter and decorator and his claim to fame was that he painted the hands on the Bolton Town Hall clock.

“But he never mentioned he fell off his ladder there. That led to him not being able to work and I had to get a job.

“My dad felt guilty, as I wanted to be a doctor. He saw an advert for a lab technician and said it would help when I return to my studies."

Dave also reflects on his brother who died in his 40s, after being diagnosed with lymphoma when he was 20.

