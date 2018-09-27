VIDEO: We’re over the rainbow to be here!

In winds to rival a Kansas tornado, the stars of this year’s Opera House festive musical The Wizard Of Oz have been in the resort.

Stars of the show, ex-Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher (Tin Man), The X Factor’s Holly Tandy (Dorothy) and the recently announced Kieran McGin (Scarecrow ) took a stroll along a miniature Yellow Brick Road on the Promenade as part of the show’s launch.

Kelvin Fletcher as Tin Man, Holly Tandy as Dorothy, and Keiran McGinn as Scarecrow at the launch photocall for Wizard Of Oz at the Opera House, Blackpool

They were joined by the production’s cute stars Teddy and Pascha, who will share the role of Toto in the production from December 7 to 30, as well as costume designer Sarah Mercadé.

Holly said: “I’m so excited to be playing Dorothy; it’s such an iconic role.

“Judy Garland was 16 or 17 when she auditioned for the role in the film and I’m 17 so it fits really well, and it’s going to be a great experience.”

And Kelvin, who hails from Oldham, said he was looking forward to spending time in the resort – having fond memories of trips to the town as a youngster.

Holly Tandy sings at the Wizard Of Oz launch event

“It’s such a hugely popular show, so I can’t wait to get started,” he added.

“I hope Blackpool will be as kind to me this time when I’m on stage as it was when I was a child.”

The stage stars joined forces with Blackpool Transport to turn the Prom’s tramlines into the Yellow Brick Road for a photoshoot yesterday morning, before heading back to the less breezy Floral Hall, and the launch in the Winter Gardens’ Foyer Bar, attended by local school children and community representatives.

The show is produced by Selladoor Worldwide, the company behind recent shows Madagascar and Fame.