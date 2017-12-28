We're off to see the Wizard - at the wonderful Opera House

Munchkins big and small will be following the Yellow Brick Road to the Winter Gardens next Christmas.

Following on from this year's 'musical adventure' Peter Pan, the Opera House will host a new production of the Wizard Of Oz The Musical.

The show will be created by Selladoor Family, the same company behind Peter Pan, and will run from Friday, December 7 to Sunday, December 30.

The family favourite tells of a young Kansas farm girl Dorothy who is whisked away by a tornado to the magical land of Oz, where she takes on a quest to find the mighty Wizard Of Oz who has the power to send her home.

Along the way she meets a Scarecrow, a Tin Man and a Cowardly Lion who help her along the way, not without battling the Wicked Witch Of The West.

Casting is yet to be announced for production of the Royal Shakespeare Company's adaptation of the movie classic, which will feature a number of the songs from the film; We’re Off To See The Wizard, Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead!, The Merry Old Land Of Oz and Over The Rainbow.

Along with Winter Gardens bosses, Selladoor are promising more live music, lavish sets and spectacular costumes.

An Opera House spokesman said: "The Wizard Of Oz is such a universally loved show that we really couldn’t think of a more perfect title for our second Christmas outing from Selladoor.

"We can’t wait to get to work on the project and replicate the same success of 2017 Selladoor shows such as Flashdance and of course Peter Pan.

"We’re confident that the incredible RSC version of this iconic musical will bring joy to all of Blackpool as it's a show that everyone from grandparents to grandchildren will embrace."

Selladoor's artistic director David Hutchinson added: "We’re delighted to be working alongside the team at the Winter Gardens to create an exciting musical theatre experience for the whole family and introduce many youngsters to theatre for the very first time."

Tickets, costing from £12.50, go on sale tomorrow at 11am from www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.