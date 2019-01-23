Things to do in Lancashire (Jan 25 - 27, 2019)

There's some great events taking place in the region over the coming days:

PAID: Winter Gardens Open Day, Blackpool, Saturday, January 26

The world-famous Winter Gardens will again throw open its doors for an exclusive access all areas event, allowing the public a rare chance to explore every nook and cranny of the Grade II* Listed building. Blackpool’s Winter Gardens first opened to the public on July 11, 1878, with a lavish ceremony. The open day will give the public the chance to explore and learn of the extensive history the building beholds. The tour run from 11am until 4pm and admission is just £1.40. All money raised will be donated to the Winter Gardens 140th Celebration Fund.

FREE: Elswick Farmers Market, Elswick, Saturday, January 25

The Elswick Artisan Food and Farmers Market is on the fourth Saturday of every month. It is a showcase for all that is best in Lancashire, including a stall run by Thai Delicious, who say - forget about cooking on Saturday night and pick up your takeaway Penang curry, chicken massaman curry and vegetable spring rolls . There will something to tickle everyone’s taste buds, so make sure not to miss it. It is held at Elswick Village Hall from 9am until 1pm. For more information about the market call 07795 527437.

FREE: Moor Park Tree Planting, Preston, Saturday, January 26

Enjoy a couple of hours outdoors lending a hand at Moor Park by joining the Friends of the Park and the Park Ranger to plant young trees on the park. Suitable footwear and clothing is recommended. Then join the team for a well earned cuppa and biscuits afterwards. Meet at the Bowling Greens, next to Rosemary on the Park Café for a prompt 11am start. The work is expected to go on until approximately 1pm. For more information call 01772 906471 or email parks@preston.gov.uk

FREE: Big Garden Bird Watch, Thornton Cleveleys, Sunday, January 27

The Big Garden Bird Watch is taking place in Hawthorn Park, Thornton Clevleys, to identify and count the bird species to contribute to the countrywide RSPB survey. It is being held from 9am until 10am and admission is free. It is a great chance to get together with others to contribute towards the world’s largest garden wildlife survey. For more information about the Big Garden Bird Watch visit www.rspb.org.uk/get-involved/activities/birdwatch/everything-you-need-to-know-about-big-garden-birdwatch/

FREE: Morecambe Bay’s Hidden Heritage, Lancaster, until Sunday, February 24

Delve into this exciting exhibition unearthing some of Morecambe Bay’s lesser known maritime, industrial and archaeological stories. Celebrate the unsung people and places discovered through Morecambe Bay Partnership’s Headlands to Headspace programme. Featuring digital displays, archive film footage and family friendly activities. It’s being held at Lancaster Martime Museum, which is open daily from 12pm until 4pm. Admission is free and requires no booking.

PAID: Bowie Experience, Preston, Friday, January 25

Bowie Experience is a spectacular concert celebrating the sound and vision of David Bowie. A must see for all Bowie fans, the latest production features all the hits from A to Ziggy. Bowie Experience continues to amaze audiences with an astounding attention to detail, bringing the golden years of David Bowie to theatres across the globe. So, put on your red shoes and Let’s Dance. It’s at Preston’s Guild Hall, with curtain up at 7.30pm. Tickets are £26. To book visit https://prestonguildhall.co.uk/

PAID: Winter Bird Walk, Preston, Sunday, January 27

Join the expert birder for a guided bird watching tour of Brockholes Nature Reserve. They will give you some hints and tips on where to see particular species and show you their best bird watching spots. No knowledge or experience required. The event is suitable for complete but interested beginners. Go dressed for the weather wearing sturdy footwear and take binoculars, scopes or cameras if you have them. Meet outside the Welcome Centre for 10.15am departure. Tickets, costing £5.50 include free parking. Advanced booking is required.

PAID: Alice in Wonderland, Blackpool, Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26

Blackpool and Fylde Children’s Pantomime presents Alice In Wonderland, the most curious adventure of all time. BFCP works to give children across the Fylde coast the opportunity to develop their skills for stage and show everyone the talent that Blackpool has to give. It is set to be a performance to remember with each cast member dancing, singing and acting their way through Wonderland. It’s at the Grand Theatre, with various showings.

PAID: Brass at the Guild, Preston, Sunday, January 27

Brass at the Guild 2019 is a series of competitions which will include five sections plus The British Open Youth at the Guild Festival and will take place together with Brass at the Guild 2019 in the Guild Hall and Charter Theatre. This is held across Preston Guild Hall’s two fantastic venues: The Grand Hall and The Charter Theatre. A total of 40 to 50 brass bands are expected to compete and a wealth of fine music performances is ensured. Starts at 9am, and tickets are £9, with concessions at £7.

PAID: St John’s Hospice Choir, Lancaster, Sunday, January 27

January offers a time of renewal and hope to all and this is why St John’s Hospice Choir sing with an energy and enthusiasm which will brighten dark winter days. Under the motivating musical directorship of Joanna Jeffreys, the choir have established an inspiring and varied repertoire, embracing songs from the shows with sacred and secular settings including Sweet Charity’s The Rhythm of Life and Amanda McBroom’s The Rose. They will be singing at The Grand Theatre, Lancaster from 6pm.

FREE: Character Crafting, Preston, Saturday, January 26

Make your way to the Harris Library in Preston on Saturday to create your very own character. Will it be a pirate? A superhero? Or a robot? Make your own character and then place them in a story of your own design. The best will be featured in the library for all to admire. Children and young adults (ages three to 15) welcome. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. The event is free to attend and runs from 11am until 12pm. For more information on this event and others they will be hosting contact the library on 0300 123 6703 or email harris.library@lancashire.gov.uk

FREE: Tours with the Ghost of Goodwife Agnes Tour, Samlesbury, Sunday, January 27

Free guided tours of Samlebsury Hall with the Ghost of Goodwife Agnes, whose love of sharing tales, intrigue and gossip from the Hall in Tudor times is far stronger than her desire to depart the earth... Tours are free, begin in the Great Hall and there is no need to book. Takes place on Sunday with tours at 11am and 2pm.

PAID: The Mark Drama, Chorley, Saturday, January 26 and Sunday, January 27

Two venues in Chorley are hosting The Mark Drama on Saturday and Sunday. It is a fast-paced, action-packed drama about the most influential and controversial figure in human history. On Saturday catch it at Clayton Brook Community Church at 7.30pm. And Sunday it’s at Buckshaw Village Church Community Centre, from 7.30pm. Tickets for both performances are £2.50. Please note that it is strongly recommended that nobody under the age of eight should go to a Mark Drama performance. To find out more about The Mark Drama visit themarkdrama.com/the-drama/

FREE: Blackpool Roller Derby: New Intake, Blackpool, Sunday, January 27

Blackpool Roller Derby are hosting a new skater intake on the Sunday at PlayFootball Blackpool. This is your chance to be a part of the world’s fastest growing (and most fun) sport. No previous experience or equipment required. Open to anyone over 18. To confirm you place on the intake just simply fill in the form via the link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqiokit3ixS_6pWTtUZ09uqWgZEhfYe89ftN4h17518TM1mg/viewformusp=sf_link

FREE: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Leyland, Sunday, January 27

Join St Ambrose Players as they prepare to perform the 2011 West End musical Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Expect lots of laughs, singing and dancing in this fantastic show stopping musical set on the French Riviera. They are holding a pre-audition on Sunday at St Ambrose hall at 3pm. Everyone over 16 is welcome. Visit www.stambroseplayers.com for more.