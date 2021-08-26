10 things to do in Lancashire this August bank holiday weekend

1. Red Arrows in Blackpool

The RAF's aerobatic display team will be using Blackpool Airport as a stopping off point for their scheduled appearance at the Isle of Man bank holiday airshow. The Reds, regular visitors to Squires Gate over the years, will be gracing the skies of the Fylde coast on Saturday, August 28. Airport bosses are encouraging fans to come along a get a close view by using its new park and ride carpark, which costs £15, and then spending the day in Blackpool enjoying the attractions.