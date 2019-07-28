There were people of all ages taking part in the Blackpool Colour splash for Trinity Hospice on the beach at South Shore, Blackpool

Blackpool Colour Splash 2019: Pictures as more than 1,000 people take part in one of the resort's most colourful events

One of Blackpool's most colourful events this weekend is expected to bring in around £30,000 for Trinity Hospice.

More than 1,000 people, covered from head to foot in powder paint, braved the beach yesterday to take part in the Blackpool Colour Splash at Starr Gate, with participants racing through seven colour stations along the a 3k route. Our selection of photos shows some of those involved, enjoying the fun.

Specs appeal - entrants in the Blackpool Colour splash were armed with colourful, protective spectacles as they joined in the fun.
A cloud of blue paint is unleashed during the Colour splash for Trinity Hospice on Blackpool beach.
Head above the crowd - this young girl gets a good view during the Colour splash for Trinity Hospice.
Things are starting to get multi-hued at the Colour Splash on the beach at Starr Gate, Blackpool
