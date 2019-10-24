Blackpool holds UK premiere for award-winning crime thriller film Trick or Treat. Here's how to get tickets for the Q&A screening with Geraint Anderson, Craig Kelly and Frances Barber

Take a former gangster having a mid-life crisis and a late night knock at the door from his estranged brother and what results is a 90 minute rollercoaster ride enriched with dark northern humour and a ‘slash’ crime thriller that exposes a dark underbelly of Blackpool with stunning visuals.

The award-winning Trick or Treat has been described by writer and producer Geraint Anderson as a ‘Trippy northern Lost Stock’ featuring actor brothers Craig Kelly and Dean Lennox Kelly, who hail from St Annes.

And tomorrow night (October 25) the siblings are back on home soil for the UK premiere of the Halloween film at Blackpool Odeon with a special Q&A featuring fellow star Frances Barber.

Craig, who is Geraint’s brother-in-law shared the script with a few well known names and come late October 2017 the likes of Kris Marshall and Hugo Speer and Jamie Sives were on location in the ‘Vegas of the north’ for a 23 day shoot.

Geraint says: “It’s a favour I’m only going to get away with once - to get these fantastic actors coming together for a fraction of the costs, I’m totally indebted.

Kris Marshall and Dean Lennox Kelly in Trick or Treat Pictures: Jack Ladenburg

“But I was just so fortunate they liked the script

“It would have been cheaper to film it in London but once the final script had been put together, Craig and I knew it had to be Blackpool.

“And it was a dream for the cinematographer with the lights, the Tower, the piers - we had some late nights and some tough times filming on St Annes front at 2am in the morning but the finish was simply incredible.

“For Craig and Dean it was very special experience to be back on their home soil.”

Script writer and producer of Trick or Treat Geraint Anderson

Taking place over the course of a single psychedelic Halloween night in Blackpool, Trick or Treat sees depressed Greg’s life get turned upside down when his estranged brother Dan turns up, with a body in the boot.

Trick or Treat, was awarded best feature film, best actress for Frances Barber and best supporting actor for Kris Marshall at the Marbella International Film Festival.

The film will be released in UK cinemas on October 25 by Evolutionary Films in Blackpool, Cleveleys, Preston and Southport.



