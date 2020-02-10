Blackpool photographer Stephen Cheatley presents his his award-winning shots in first ever exhibition in the resort

His incredible photography has taken him on journeys around the world and even earned him a coveted global award but home is where the heart is for Blackpool photographer Stephen Cheatley who has now proudly made his debut exhibition in the heart of the resort.

It was his astonishing lightening shot, taken from South Pier in July 2015 after a heatwave triggered spectacular storms on the Fylde coast, that won him the title of Royal Meteorological Society Weather Photographer of the Year.

Blackpool photographer Stephen Cheatley at the Hive Coffee Shop where he is displaying his first exhibition through February.

Now the picture which went viral on multiple channels hangs alongside many of his favourite and treasured images at The Hive Coffee Shop in Church Street for visitors to enjoy through the month.

Stephen said: “The Hive had been asking about a collaboration for a while and an exhibition was something I’d been thinking about.

“It’s really nice to have a central location where people can sit and enjoy the shots over a cup of coffee.

“A lot of the pictures are of local sights but a few of my astronomy images are in there too.

Stephen Cheatley's award-winning lightening shot, taken from South Pier in July 2015

“They’re mostly my favourites but it was quite tough pulling it all together - of course the award-winning storm shot is in there too.”

The exhibition is available to view during opening hours.

Stephen Cheatley's moonrise St Annes Beach Huts