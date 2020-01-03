Blackpool Tower Dungeon offers free admission in return for dead Christmas trees

To mark the end of the festivities, anyone who brings a dead Christmas tree will receive free admission to The Blackpool Tower Dungeon.

The Blackpool Tower Dungeon is hosting this free drop-off point for Christmas trees until Sunday, January 5, 2020.

To drop off your dead tree, simply visit The Blackpool Tower Dungeon entrance on Bank Hey Street, between 11am and 4pm.

One free entry per Christmas tree. Christmas trees must be real, have no decorations and be recyclable.

Kenny Mew, general manager at The Blackpool Tower Dungeon, said: "We know how much of a pain Christmas trees can be once they start dropping their needles so make it our problem instead.

“The Blackpool Tower Dungeon thrives on death – we can’t get enough of it – so these will make excellent decoration or fuel to burn our cauldrons! And as a thank you for helping us, we want to reward you with free access to the attraction in January.”