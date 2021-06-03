Blackpool Transport to celebrate 100 years of buses with bumper weekend of events

Friday, July 2 will mark 100 years since the first ever bus service started running on the Fylde Coast and the occasion is being marked with a weekend of events between July 2 and 4.

On July 2, 1921, the first bus service to be operated by the then named Blackpool Corporation commenced running between Cleveleys and Thornton Railway Station, every 15 minutes with a 4d fare being charged for the full journey.

Fast forward 100 years, and now operated by Blackpool Transport, there are 16 bus routes serving Blackpool and the Fylde Coast with environmentally friendly buses.

Blackpool Transport will be holding special events for its 100 years of Fylde coast buses

To mark the occasion Blackpool Transport, with the support of the Fylde Transport Trust, are running a range of transport themed events on Friday 2, Saturday 3 and Sunday 4.

On the Friday and Sunday, members of the public will be able to enjoy a ride on a Vintage Bus along Blackpool’s promenade, travelling on sections of the original bus route from 1921.

And on the Saturday there will be a convoy of up to 20 buses taking place from Starr Gate to North Pier from 10am. Buses in the parade will date back as far as the 1950s, showcasing buses through the ages.

The parade will be followed by a static display of ten rare, vintage buses on the Blackpool Tower Headland from midday to 4pm.

Shane Grindey, marketing manager at Blackpool Transport said: “This is a real celebration of our history that we can’t wait to share. Our weekend of events has something for all and we’re looking forward to welcoming families young and old to experience our buses of the past and present.”

Residents and visitors will also be able to enjoy free rides on vintage buses on the Promenade on the Saturday and Sunday.

A selection of buses will run every 15 minutes between Starr Gate and Gynn Square, free of charge although donations will be accepted.

On the evening of the Saturday, the Fylde Transport Trust are running a timetable of free buses between North Pier, Castle Gardens and Poulton, allowing travellers to stop off at various eateries along the route.

On the Sunday, vintage buses will also operate on a special timetable between Blackpool Tower and Blackpool Zoo via Stanley Park, again operated by the Fylde Transport Trust free of charge.

Peter Watts, trustee at Fylde Transport Trust said: "2021 marks a significant anniversary in Blackpool, and the Fylde Transport Trust is proud to be a part of these celebrations, allowing local residents and visitors to the town a chance to sample a ride on some of our historic vehicles from Blackpool dating back as far as 1959."