So if your little cherubs would like to get their list to him early, you'll be pleased to know that he's stopping off at locations across the Fylde coast before the big day. Here's where you can see him:

1. Christmas Fair at Penny Farm December 1, 2019 11am - 3pm | Penny Farm, Preston New Road, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY4 5JS

2. Lytham Hall December 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 & 22 | Price: 10 per child - price includes a present, a photo opportunity and a chat with the man himself.

3. Blackpool Zoo December 7, 8, 14 & 21 | 6.50 per child (does not include Zoo admission) All children aged 3 and over and adults will require a Zoo admission ticket. Children under 3 years will require a Meet Santa ticket only.

Saturday November 23 - Sunday December 22, 2019 | Price: 7.50 for over 3's and 5.00 for under 3's - booking is required.

