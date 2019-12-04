Christmas magic fills the halls at Fleetwood Market

A series of family friendly events are happening at Fleetwood Market throughout December.

The children’s Christmas Extravaganza is running right up to the big day with plenty of festive fun for all.

Visitors to the market can enjoy a magical family visit to meet Father Christmas in his traditional living room.

Boys and girls can meet Father Christmas in his festive fun grotto situated in the main hall of the market, every Saturday, December 7, 14 and 21 from 10am - 2pm with no need to book.

There is a small charge of £2.50 with a gift included and parents will also receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a child’s bicycle. There are two children’s bikes to be won just in time for Christmas.

You will not want to miss the Ice Cube Blizzard either.

This fully contained cube creates its own blizzard of artificial snow, swirling around while playing the classic Nintendo game, watching progress on the big screen and creating a real sense of hurling downhill in the snow on a Swiss mountainside.

Or how about taking a fun selfie instead of playing a game, simply take a selfie inside the cube to create some wintery snowy snaps!

It’s an authentic winter wonderland and takes place for one day only on Saturday December 21 from 10am - 4pm with free entry.

There will be live Christmas carols to warm up the festive spirit.

Visit the market and listen to The Harmony and Health singing group live in the main hall of the market whilst shopping.

That takes place on Thursday December 12 at 1pm by the Fleetwood and Thornton groups.