Dangerous Obsessions at the Grand Theatre Blackpool, show times and how to get tickets

Knife edge psychological thriller from the pen of N.J. Crisp, Dangerous Obsessions opens at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool tonight for a five-night run.

Having recently presented a critically acclaimed UK tour and West End Run of Anthony Horowitz’s psychological thriller Mindgame, Angela Browne Ltd are proud to bring their brand new tour - direct from the Nottingham Theatre Royal Classic Thriller season.

The play opens on a sunny afternoon… Sally Driscoll waters the plants in the conservatory of her luxurious home.

It’s a peaceful scene... until John Barrett unexpectedly appears - and he’s not selling double glazing.

What did happen in Torquay? Will Sally and husband Mark ever feel safe in their own home again?

Dangerously obsessed, Barrett strips away the conflicting secrets of the Driscoll’s apparently perfect lives until nothing is left in this compulsive psycho-thriller by a master of the genre, prolific British television writer, dramatist and novelist Norman James Crisp.

As well as co-creating series for TV such as The Expert and The Brothers, he was part of the writing team for such classics as Dixon of Dock Green, Colditz and Dr Finlay’s Casebook.

Crisp’s 1987 psychological thriller Dangerous Obsession was filmed in 1999 as Darkness Falls and starred Ray Winstone, Tim Dutton and Sherilyn Fenn.

Peformances run until Saturday November 16, opening in the evenings at 7.30pm and with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2pm

For tickets www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk