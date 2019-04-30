Ever wondered what the sculpture outside Preston's Corn Exchange is about? The Riot Act has the answers

And with the Bank Holiday Monday weekend, there's extra events happening all over the region.

FREE: The Riot Act, Preston, Saturday, May 4

On August 12, 1842, just 23 years after The Peterloo Massacre, Lancashire cotton-workers again marched in protest at appalling pay and conditions. Reaching Preston’s Lune Street the protesters were confronted by the authorities and read the Riot Act. By August 13 seven men had been shot and four were dead. Written by Rob Johnston, The Riot Act is a gripping mix of tragedy and humour telling the story of those caught up in the momentous events of 1842. Performances at 1pm and 2.30pm at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery. A free theatre event supported by Arts Council England.

FREE: Cedric Robinson Book Signing Event, Carnforth, Saturday, May 4

Cedric Robinson, the ‘Queen’s Guide to the Kent Sands of Morecambe Bay’ for more than 55 years and award-winning journalist, author and former TV broadcaster Lindsay Sutton will be at Carnforth Bookshop to sign copies of the new book Sands of Time. The book examines the health and well-being of Morecambe Bay over the 55 years of Cedric’s tenure. He passes on his experience and observations and reveals the effects of climate change. Meet him on the day and pick up a copy of the book between 11am and 12.30pm.

FREE: Worsthorne & Hurstwood Scarecrow Festival, Worsthorne and Hurstwood, Saturday, May 4 until Monday, May 6

Have a lovely walk around the villages of Worsthorne and Hurstwood and view some weird, wacky and wonderful scarecrows - with a heroes and villain’s theme. Trail maps will be available to buy over the weekend at Worthsthorne Village Centre. Saturday and Sunday includes stalls and childrens rides. The villages are situated on the outskirts of Burnley. For more details visit www.worsthorneandhurstwood.co.uk/2019/02/28/scarecrow-festival-2019/

PAID: Day Out With Thomas, Bury, from Saturday, May 4 until Monday, May 6

Calling all little engineers! Join Thomas the Tank Engine for fun and games at this family fun event at the East Lancashire Railway - you will experience a train ride unlike any other. Your one time entry fee gets you access to all of the weekend’s events and activities including rides behind Thomas, meeting the Fat Controller and friends, performances by Sodor station sweepers Rusty and Dusty and much more. Visit http://www.eastlancsrailway.org.uk/ to book tickets.

FREE: Lancaster Food and Drink Festival, Lancaster, from Saturday, May 4 until Monday, May 6

Lancaster Brewery’s garden at the Wyresdale Road site will once again host this popular event with plenty to entertain, refresh and tempt the whole family. The finest local growers, producers, retailers and artisan chefs from across the North West, and beyond, will be dishing up delicious delights - and popular free samples. All topped up of course with a wide selection of locally brewed beers, plus artisan gins, ciders and more. Runs from 12pm until 6pm each day.

FREE: Teddy Bear’s Picnic, Preston, Saturday, May 4 until Monday, May 6

If you go down to Guy’s Thatched Hamlet at Bilsborrow, you’re sure of a big surprise... Take along your teddy for a fun-filled family day with lots to do for you and teddy. There’s a teddy parade with prizes for the biggest and smallest teddy, a teddy Hospital and a homeless teddy centre. Plus entertainment with their DJ/children’s entertainer each day. On Sunday there is also Uncle Martin’s Punch & Judy Show and The Birds Of Prey. Open from 12pm until 5pm each day.

FREE AND PAID: Garstang Walking Festival, various places in and around Garstang, from Saturday, May 4 until Sunday, May 12

The Garstang Walking Festival is in its 15th year and is co-ordinated by the Friends of Garstang Walking Festival, supported by Wyre Council. There are nine days of walks celebrating springtime. It takes place every May and is perfect for those new to walking and seasoned hikers alike. During the festival there’s over 40 walks to choose from, from an hour to a three-day challenge. Visit www.wyre.gov.uk/garstangwalkingfestival

FREE: Scorton Bikes and Barrows Festival, Scorton, from Saturday, May 4 until Monday, May 6

Scorton Bikes and Barrows Festival is on May Day bank holiday weekend - look out for the decorated bicycles and wheelbarrows all around the village. The weekend will feature archery, two-day music festival, a dog show, spring and artisan fairs, children’s games and attractions, beer tent, classic cars, military vehicles, the Sherriff 10k run, the Rose Queen procession and fancy-dress parade, wheelbarrow racing, pop-up cafes, morris dancing, jazz orchestra and more.

FREE: Celebrate Fleetwood Day, Fleetwood, Monday, May 6

There’s a new date for your diary for 2019 – get ready to Celebrate Fleetwood Day. The first Celebrate Fleetwood Day is on Bank Holiday Monday from 10am at the Euston Gardens. This new event is a community celebration of heritage, history and culture, starting with a performance from Fleetwood Old Boys band. And it’s a free day to promote Fleetwood to residents and visitors. There’ll be lots going on all day, from various musical acts in the marquee to lots of activities and displays in the garden.

FREE: Spring Bird Watch, Fleetwood, Sunday, May 5

Visit Rossall Point Tower in Fleetwood to watch the spectacle of birds on the bay. The walk is graded as easy so it should be suitable for most people. Suitable clothing and footwear is recommended. Also, if you have your binoculars or telescopes, take them along. Meet at the Rossall Point Tower on the Esplanade for a prompt 9am start. Walk takes one hour. For more information call 01995 602125 or visit http://www.wyre.gov.uk/info/200484/wyres_coastline/1291/rossall_point

PAID: War of the Roses Weekend, Hoghton, Sunday, May 5 and Monday, May 6

The Sir John Saviles Household are back at Hoghton Tower over the Bank Holiday weekend for two days of encampment, living history, demonstrations, drills and more. Great fun for all the family. The attendance of little knights in armour encouraged. Activities include combat display /weapons talk; archery / guns; mummers play; bill and kids bill. And throughout the day the arena will be used for weapons training. An living history displays around the campsite will be open all day. Open 10am until 5pm on Sunday and Monday. Admission is £5, with under 5s going free.

PAID: Free Parking, Preston, Sunday, May 5

No work on Monday can only mean jazz on Sunday. And with Free Parking performing at The Ferret in Preston, there’s no excuse. Harold Salisbury leads the pack as usual on saxophones. Ably assisted by Norm Helm on bass, Keith Ashcroft on guitars and Paul Burgess on drums. Admission is £3. Doors open 9pm.

FREE: Leighton Hall, Carnforth, from Wednesday, May 1 until September

The staff at Lancashire’s award-winning visitor attraction Leighton Hall don’t have to take off the dust sheets to welcome this season’s visitors from May 1. Instead, they just clear away the tea things and pop a rogue set of wellingtons aside to prevent them being tripped over. The historic house, (seat of the Gillow furniture making dynasty), is still very much the family home it has been for centuries. The hall’s many attractions make it a fun-packed afternoon for the whole family. Admission includes a tour of the house, woodland walks and so much more. Open from 2pm until 5pm, Tuesday to Friday.

PAID: Lancastrians, Lancaster, Saturday, May 4

Enjoy a new play by Chorley’s Junction 8 Theatre capturing the essence of everyday life in our county, from the familiar to the extraordinary. Three actors will take you on a whistle-stop tour of the county, playing a multitude of characters in a variety of locations, creating a snapshot of Lancashire life. See it at The Dukes Theatre in Lancaster on Saturday, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £13, with concessions at £12. Book at www.dukes-lancaster.org

FREE: Lancashire Youth Folk Ensemble, Preston, Saturday, May 4

Lancashire’s new Youth Folk Group will be exploring music from all over the UK with a focus on the communities of Lancashire. They welcome any instrument or voice type. Rehearsals on Saturday, May 4 and 18, June 1 and 15 from 10am until 3.30pm at Lostock Hall Academy. Email cath.sewell@lancashire.gov.uk for more details.

