Football fans can see former England captain and Manchester United’s longest-serving captain Bryan Robson at the Dalmeny Hotel in St Annes

Former Manchester United player Bryan Robson

Former England captain Bryan Robson will be the guest speaker at a special evening at the Dalmeny Hotel on South Promenade.

The event, which will include a two-course curry dinner and is being held in association with Brian House Children’s Hospice, will take place between 6pm and 11.30pm on November 11.

He captained Manchester United to three FA Cups and a European Cup Winners’ Cup. He also won two FA Premiership winners medals.

Robson represented England on 90 occasions between 1980 and 1991, making him, at the time, the fifth most capped England player.

His goal-scoring tally of 26 placed him eighth on the list at the time. Robson captained his country 65 times.

He is currently current Global Ambassador at United.

Tickets cost £65 or £600 for a table of 10.