Gazette Wedding and Bridal Show this Sunday at Blackpool's Village Hotel

Calling all brides-to be!
If you are getting married and planning your big day, get along to The Gazette Wedding Fair and Bridal Show at The Village Hotel on East Park Drive, this Sunday.
Planning a wedding can be a daunting task ,with so much to think about and do. To help ensure your wedding day dreams come true The Gazette has brought together a unique mix of local leading wedding experts to help make those important decisions.
Everything you need for a special day is at The Gazette Bridal Show – beautiful dresses, cakes, stationery, cars, flowers, photography, jewellery, menswear and lots of things you haven’t even thought about yet!
The exhibition will also feature a fantastic catwalk show.
Sit back and relax and see a dazzling preview of all the latest bridal trends.
A wonderful collection of wedding dresses and menswear will be showcased by local bridal store Lula Ella Brides.
Opening times for the show will be 11am to 3pm with a catwalk show at 1.30pm.
Admission is free, and all brides will receive a free goody bag.
If you would like further details about the show, please call The Gazette on (01253) 361893 or 01253 361713.