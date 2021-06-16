Here are five of the best cricket clubs in Lancashire

2.

Norcross Cricket Club, Anchorsholme Lane, Thornton-le-Cleveleys Norcross Cricket Club play in the Moore & Smalley Palace Shield Cricket League. They have three senior teams and a thriving junior section. Players begin from aged five in the All Stars Cricket group (which is about fun and enjoyment of the game), the new exciting Dynamos group for those eight plus and then play competitive cricket at U10 and U14 age groups. The three senior teams comprise of two Saturday teams - the first XI play in Division 2 and second XI play in Division 4. The Sunday Tigers play in the Sunday League Division 2. Enquire at https://norcross.play-cricket.com/home