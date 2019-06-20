It's Caribbean Carnival time in Preston

And that's not all that's happening in the region over the coming days - check out these events.

FREE: Caribbean Carnival, Preston, Sunday, June 23

Author Christina Gabbitas takes part in Blackburn Children's Literature Festival

Preston’s largest and longest running carnival celebrates the city’s Caribbean culture with a creative and vibrant procession, bringing the city to life with colour and music. There will be entertainment for the whole family, plus authentic food and drink. The procession begins at 12pm and will be followed by entertainment on Moor Park at 1.30pm.

PAID: Funny Girls, Blackpool, Tuesday to Sunday

Funny Girls, the iconic Blackpool show, is a night filled with fabulous musical numbers, amazing costumes and that extra special Funny Girls humour. Betty Legs Diamond and the Funny Girls Ensemble will bring the stage to life with spectacular dance routines, energetic high kicks, theatrical nods, and plenty of laughs. Dance all night like no one’s watching with DJ Zoe playing all the favourites. The Funny Girls show runs every night from Wednesday to Sunday, with the Icons Show entertaining the crowds on Tuesdays. Book at www.funnygirlsshow.co.uk/

FREE: Blackburn Children’s Literature Festival, Blackburn, Saturday, June 22

Mark Wright hosts Preston Rocks

A free children’s literature festival with authors and illustrators performing throughout the day and signing books. They will also be joined by the Ribble Rivers Trust who will be staging enlightening demonstrations about looking after the environment, working in partnership with author Christina Gabbitas. Blackburn Children’s Literature Festival takes place at King Georges Hall in the town from 10am until 4pm. For more information visit http://childrensliteraturefestivals.com/

FREE: Preston Rocks, Preston, Saturday, June 22

The city’s Flag Market will play host to ‘Preston Rocks’ Preston BID’s fashion, music and celebrity event with TV’s Mark Wright. From 12noon there will be catwalk shows across the afternoon, featuring spring’s must have looks from some of the city centre’s best fashion outlets, both national and independent. The free event, sponsored by St George’s Shopping Centre, will also feature a live soundtrack from house-band ‘Boomin’. For more visit http://bidpreston.co.uk/prestonrocks/

FREE: Gisburn Forest Wildlife Wander, Tosside, Saturday, June 22

Head to Gawthorpe Hall in Burnely to experience the Silver School of Arms

A gentle wander in Gisburn Forest. You will explore an area in the forest recording any interesting things you find. Exact location will be decided closer to the time. This is an opportunity for people to practice plant and insect identification and learn a little from those who know a little. Feel free to bring any ID guides you have and don’t forget your packed lunch. Suitable for adults and accompanied children over 12 years old. Starts 10am. Booking essential - email geoff.morries@outlook.com

PAID: One Park, Ten Sounds, Preston, Saturday, June 22

This event on Preston’s Moor Park brings ten well known soundsystem performers together from around the UK including Iration Steppas from Leeds, Luv Injection from Birmingham, and godfather Wayne Irie & The New Sensation Family from London. Gates open at 12pm and the music will play on until 9pm. Tickets are £17.50. For more information on the event visit www.prestoncarnival.co.uk/ Book tickets at www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Preston/Moor-Park/One-Park-Ten-Sounds-2019/13436340/

PAID: Silver School of Arms, Burnley, Sunday, June 23

Fenfen Huang's Chinese Dance & Storytelling Workshop takes place at The Continental in Preston

Discover historic weapons and armour, and see stunning displays of sword fighting with the Silver School of Arms. This event takes place at Gawthorpe Hall in Burnley and is included in the admission charge to the Hall. Gawthorpe Hall is a superb Jacobean historic house, nestled in the shadow of Pendle Hill, east Lancashire. The event runs from 1pm until 4pm. Admission is £6 adults, £4 concessions, accompanied children go free. For more information call 01282 771004.

PAID: Fenfen Huang’s Chinese Dance & Storytelling Workshop, Preston, Saturday, June 22

Fenfen Huang presents a traditional Chinese dance and storytelling workshop for families at The Contintental in Preston. Fenfen was born in the city of Linhai and is an accomplished dance performer and cultural educator, running workshops in all aspects of Chinese culture. Fenfen’s workshop takes place from 1pm. All are welcome. Single tickets are £6 and family of four tickets are £20. To book tickets online visit https://www.seetickets.com/tour/world-music-club-at-the-continental or call the bar on 01772 499425.

PAID: Heritage Tram Tours - Totally Models Show, Blackpool, Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23

Blackpool’s heritage tram depot will be transformed into display halls housing dozens of model tramway layouts and displays, plus trade stalls selling model tramway items. Limited depot tours will also be available on the day. Open from 10am until 4pm both days. Admission is £6 adults, £4 children or £12 adults; £8 children - with a depot tour. The Heritage Tram Depot is on Blundell Street. More details at www.blackpoolheritage.com/httours/

PAID: Circus Workshop and Craft/Gift Fair, Blackpool, Sunday, June 23

Heritage Tram Tours is hosting a Totally Models Show

The Friends of Solaris Park Community Volunteer Group are hosting a Circus workshop with Blackpool Circus School at The Solaris Centre. Admission is £2 per child. There will also be face painting with Lauren Sanderson- Roberts -Vause (small charge), balloon modelling with Mark Levien (free) and a bouncy castle supplied by TJ’s Bouncy Castles (small charge) along with some table games and hook the duck (50p a go with prizes). Admission to the craft and gift fair is free.

FREE: St Catherine’s Yellow Day, Lostock Hall, Sunday, June 23

St Catherine’s popular Yellow Day Garden Fete returns to St Catherine’s Park in Lostock Hall, near Preston. Expect live entertainment, a variety of stalls, games, food, and more; plus the sponsored Firewalk Challenge. This promises to be a fun-filled day out for all the family. The grounds will be decorated with hundreds of yellow ribbons tied in memory of supporters’ loved ones for the occasion. It runs from 11am until 4pm. For more information visit www.stcatherines.co.uk/shop/yellow-day-garden-fete-5/

PAID: Sing-a-Long-a The Greatest Showman, Blackburn, Sunday, June 23

Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman – with lyrics on the screen so you can join in as loud and proud as you want at the King Georges Hall in Blackburn. Cheer on Hugh Jackman, lust after Zach Efron and hiss Rebecca Ferguson (…or maybe not) as you experience The Greatest Showman in the greatest way possible – with lyrics on the screen so you can join in. A live host will teach everyone a unique set of dance moves, show you how to use our interactive prop bags, and also get you to practice your cheers and boos. Fancy dress is strongly encouraged. On Sunday at 1pm and 5pm.

FREE: Blackpool Armed Forces Week, Blackpool, from Monday, June 24 until Monday, July 1

Blackpool Armed Forces and Veteran’s Week celebrates Britain’s armed forces, past, present and future. Armed Forces Week is Blackpool’s opportunity to say thank you to our heroes. From June 25 to July 1, the whole town will come together to welcome serving military personnel, veterans and cadets, with a wide range of activities targeted at them and their families as well as the many thousands of people visiting the resort. From afternoon tea dances to meeting pilots, burlesque and cabaret acts, family fun, grand dinners, concerts, parade and heritage tours, there’s something for everyone.

PAID: Cross Bay Walk, Morecambe, Sunday, June 23

Taking part in a Cross Bay Walk is an exceptional way to enjoy the stunning beauty of Morecambe Bay. Crossing is only possible at certain times of the year and under expert guidance. The Queen’s Official Guide to the sands will lead you across the biggest expanse to tidal mudflats and sand in the UK. Takes place on Sunday, starting promptly at 8.10am. Tickets are £20 adults and £15 children. To book call 01524 831997.

PAID: Strawberries and Steam, Hesketh Bank, Sunday, June 23

Strawberries and cream, two engines in steam, plus a Strawberry Shy, fairground ride and more - all at West Lancashire Light Railway in Hesketh Bank. Meet the railway’s very own Strawberry Maid. Fun promised for all the family. Runs from 11.30am until 4.30pm on Sunday. Tickets are £3.50 for adults, £2.50 for children over three. To book call 01772 815881.

A Cross Bay Walk is an interesting ramble across Morecambe Bay

Blackpool Armed Forces Week takes place from June 24 until July 1