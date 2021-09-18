Lancashire petrolheads gear up for the return of popular motorbike event with stately home backdrop

After being postponed in 2020, the motorcycle speed hill event returns, full throttle, for the sixth time to the sweeping grounds of Leighton Hall, near Carnforth.

One of the most popular and competitively contested events in the off-road motorcycle calendar, the track follows 268m of undulating uphill track, including a spectator-thrilling 60-degree bend just 50 metres from the start line, a tricky challenge for racers accelerating up to 100 miles an hour.

Visitors can expect to enjoy a full day of action, including around 150 competitive sprints, plus practice runs and races. The event is open to all bikes, and bikers can race whatever motorcycle they have, as long as it has an MoT, which means fans can see some weird and wonderful machines.

Marshals North West secretary Michael Clear, who has taken over the reins of the event from the retiring Ian Sherrard, said: “I live just across in Yorkshire, where there’s simply nothing like this on the calendar. It would be criminal to see this lost, like so many others, so I’m honoured to have been handed the baton for this exciting and much-loved event. I’ll be so busy, the day will pass in a blur for me – as I’m sure it will for the riders when they’re racing, too!”

The event opens at 9.30am on Sunday, September 26, with practise runs in the morning before racing starts at 1pm. Advance tickets can be purchased online, £10 for adults including a programme of events, and free for under 16 years accompanied by a paying adult. For tickets and more information, see www.leightonhall.co.uk