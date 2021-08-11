Last chance to enter Race for Life events across Lancashire

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the county but with socially distanced measures to keep participants safe.

Organisers are encouraging people of all ages and abilities to join the events which take place at Blackpool Promenade on Wednesday, August 25 (5K and 10K), Moor Park, Preston, on

Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29 (3K, 5K, 10K and Pretty Muddy), and Witton Park, Blackburn, on Wednesday, September 1 (3K and 5K).

Race for Life

Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokeswoman in Lancashire, said: “We’re making a final call to the people of Lancashire to sign up today, as their participation and contribution is so

important.

“Race for Life offers the perfect opportunity to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

“All 400 mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So this year, more than ever, we need people to enter the Race for Life - for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us* who will get cancer.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, which has been in partnership with Tesco for 20 years, is a series of 3K, 5K, 10K, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of

pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding 200 types of the disease - including bowel cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and

leukaemia.

This year, participants will set off on the Race for Life course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will also be provided with participants encouraged to use it

before and after the event.

Siobhan added: “We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event.

“But we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and uplifting.”

People can visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770 to enter.