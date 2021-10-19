Lytham crafters unite for festive shopping event

Local crafters will unite for a Christmas shopping night at the Clifton Arms in Lytham.

The event, held on November 4, is a chance to fill your stockings early while supporting Fylde creatives.

Emma Cox, organiser and CEO of Lytham Candles, said the night is all about supporting local talent and keeping the lockdown community spirit alive.

A night of festive shopping organised by Lytham Candles

“There’s been such an appetite to shop local, because people really want to help. So many small businesses missed out last year, especially those of us that rely on craft fairs and festive markets.”

The event is on between 6:30 - 10pm, and stalls will include jewellery, skincare, cakes and confectionery. Lytham high street’s Heart Of The Home will also be trading.