Lytham Festival 2019: Stereophonics rock on Lytham Green with hit after hit

It was a glorious evening on Lytham Green as thousands of festival fans rocked to more than 20 years of hits from headliners Stereophonics.

The second night of Lytham Festival's tenth anniversary celebrations was like an epic compilation tape for long-time Stereophonics supporters.

There was barely a break between songs as the Welsh rockers - fronted by founding members Kelly Jones (vocals/guitar) and Richie Jones (bass), along with Adam Zindani (guitar) and Jamie Morrison (drums) and long-term keyboardist Tony Kirkham - gave a polished two-hour set, jam-packed with tracks from their impressive songbook.

They went straight in for a big number, opening with Bartender and The Thief to show off Jones' trademark raspy voice followed by newer tracks such as I Wanna Get Lost With You.

Then it was a trip down memory lane with frontman Jones admitting they'd not played songs like T-Shirt Sun Tan for close on 20 years.

You couldn't tell; the crowd lapped up track after track with Superman, Vegas Two Times, Step On My Old Size Nines and Have a Nice Day before the tempo stepped up a notch with fans waving their hands in the air to Maybe Tomorrow.

Their huge catalogue of hit singles continued as the whole band moved onto the platform to perform I Wouldn’t Believe Your Radio before Jones poured plenty of emotion into Word Gets Around, the title track from their debut album in 1997.

Fan favourite Mr Writer was followed by an amusing anecdote from Jones, who reminisced about holidaying down the road in Blackpool - where he learnt how to roll his first cigarette.

"I've fond memories of Blackpool," he told the crowd, before sitting at the piano to play Fill My Car Up and Sunny.

As darkness fell on Lytham Green, the energy picked up with some of the band's most well-known hits Handbags and Gladrags, A Thousand Trees and Local Boy in the Photograph.

An encore featuring Hurry Up and Wait, Mr and Mrs Smith - with Jamie Morrison giving his everything during the drum solo - and Dakota made for the perfect ending to a top class evening as fireworks lit up the sky.

Earlier on in the night alt-pop quartet Sophie and The Giants - who had replaced original act on the line up Jade Bird - gave a stunning show with bewitching, Florence and the Machine-esque vocals while rising star Tom Grennan put on a confident performance and his biggest hit so far, Found What I’ve Been Looking For, was a great way to get the crowd ready for the headline act.

Next up: Kylie will headline Lytham Festival on Friday, with support acts Sophie Ellis Bextor and Radio 2 DJ Ana Matronic