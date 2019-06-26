Preston's popular science festival returns

And there's lots of other great events happening in the region over the coming days.

FREE: Lancashire Science Festival, Preston, Saturday, June 29

SEA LIFE Blackpool is hosting a Mermaids and Pirates event throughout the summer

Lancashire Science Festival returns; full of spectacular showcases of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and more. The action-packed programme is taking place on UCLan’s Preston Campus between 9am and 4pm. This year you can look forward to another action-packed fun fest with a huge variety of shows, fantastic workshops, exciting exhibits and fun hands-on activities in the Science Showfloors. The festival is free of charge and open to all. Register for your free festival pass by visiting https://lancashiresciencefestival.co.uk/

PAID: Mermaids and Pirates, Blackpool, until Sunday, September 8

Calling all pirates and mermaids. SEA LIFE Blackpool is running a summer of magical mer-creatures, including a new adventure trail…complete with hidden treasure. Following an immersive treasure trail, which is perfect for the whole family to enjoy with two different routes, would-be mermaids and pirates can find six pieces of hidden treasure to claim a specially-themed reward. Open daily from 10am until 5pm. To book tickets visit https://www.visitsealife.com/blackpool/

FREE: King of the Castle, Clitheroe, Saturday, June 29

King of the Castle is a family event taking place in Clitheroe

King Of The Castle is back again this year, but bigger and better. This free event held at the skatepark within the grounds of Clitheroe Castle will feature mini ramp jam; bowl jam; longest Olie; hip jam and skate, with loads of prizes to be won. There will also be a free barbecue, live music, local business stalls, making for a family-friendly day. It’s promises to be a great day filled with skateboarding, music, food, loads of prizes and more. Starts 2pm. Who’s going to be crowned king this year?

FREE: Rockprest, Preston, Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30

Rockprest is now in it’s fifth year and Moor Park in Preston is the perfect setting for an amazing two day festival. Their ethos has always been to give away the tickets for free and for you to come and experience two days of the best tribute bands on the planet. They spare no expense in creating the best possible free festival experience possible and deliver high production values in an extremely fun-filled safe family environment. Gates open from 11am until 10pm. Visit http://rockprest.com/ to book tickets.

FREE: Catch the Wind Kite Festival, Morecambe, Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30

Catch the Wind Kite Festival is a popular event held in Morecambe

More Music’s annual kite festival returns to Morecambe Promenade. One of the top family events of summertime in Morecambe, Catch the Wind is a fun festival that appeals to all ages. The marvellous multi-coloured kites, flown by professionals, fill the sky over the bay while hundreds of people fly their own on the next beach.Catch the Wind is not just about the kites, there is also a lively programme of excellent music, performance, arts and craft workshops to enjoy.

FREE: Medieval Fun Day, Preston, Sunday, June 30

Be transported back in time... Winckley Square in Preston will be transformed into a medieval settlement this summer. There will be all kinds of sights, smells, and sounds of the medieval times, including live music, food, and drink. There will also be art and craft stalls and entertainment for the whole family, all for free. Fancy dress is encouraged but optional. The fun takes place between 2pm and 7pm. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/596999297455859/

PAID: Comic Con World, Blackpool, Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30

Head to Winckley Square in Preston for the Medieval Fun Day

There’s so much going on at Comic Con World, taking place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. On the day your can expect Wizards and Monsters, a Fortnite competition, meet life size characters, giant inflatables, exhibitors and more. Open from 10am until 5pm each day. Tickets are £8.99 for adults; £5.99 for children, with under fives going free. A family ticket is also available for £25.99. Book online to guarantee your place. Limited tickets available on the door. To book tickets visit http://www.comicconworld.co.uk/

PAID: Giving Nature a Home Wild Challenge Trail, Silverdale, Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30

Ever wondered where a hedgehog might like to live? Which bird likes to nest in a wigwam? Complete the wild challenge trail to find out about where different creatures call home and how you can make homes for nature in your own garden. Takes place at RSPB Leighton Moss at Silverdale. This is a drop-in event from 9.30am until 4pm. Admission is £8 adults and £4 children. Visit www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/leighton-moss/ to book.

PAID: Silent Island Disco, Preston, Sunday, June 30

Starting with a crafty family arts session that will get your creative juices flowing... With themed activities to make and do together, you will focus on bringing together the beautiful outdoors landscape and the funky disco beats at this legendary family silent disco. Then it’s time to grab your dancefloor props, put on your dancing shoes and get ready to boogie. Bring the tribe and show off your moves – have you got what it takes? It’s at Brockholes Nature Reserve from 1.30pm. Book at www.brockholes.org

PAID: Lytham Beer, Cider and Gin Event, Lytham, Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29

Brockholes Nature Reserve is hosting another Silent Island Disco

You can expect in excess of 50 real ales and ciders and 25 boutique gins, alongside continental beers, wines and prosecco at this event. Whatever your tipple, they’ve got it covered. The Lytham Beer, Cider and Gin Event takes place at Fylde Rugby Football Club on Blackpool Road, from 1pm until 11pm on both days. Ticket prices vary. To book visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lytham-beer-cider-gin-festival-june-2019-tickets-57180727094

FREE: Preston Armed Forces Day, Preston, Saturday, June 29

This event is the city’s opportunity to celebrate our proud military heritage, connect our Armed Forces with our communities and to give back to the families and veterans. Activities during the day will start with the veterans service which for the first time will encompass a cadet parade, followed by free family entertainment, attractions and activities on Preston’s Flag Market. The event highlights the work of our Armed Forces and thanks them for their service. Runs from 11am until 4pm on Saturday. For more information visit https://www.armedforcesday.org.uk

PAID: Lancaster Castle Guided Tours, Lancaster, daily

Why not take a tour around one of the UK’s most significant historic monuments? Join knowledgeable and friendly tour guides and be taken through tales of witchcraft, religious persecution, crime and punishment, rehabilitation and release throughout the ages. Tours run regularly throughout the day from 10.30am until 4pm.

PAID: The Greatest Show for Families, Blackpool, until Friday, October 18

Held at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Globe Theatre, ‘The Greatest Show For Families’ will take lucky ticket holders on an immersive journey through songs from the box office smash hit The Greatest Showman, as well as a host of other musical favourites including Moulin Rouge, Hairspray, A Star is Born, and Disney classics. A VIP package is also available for children to take to the stage, meet the cast, and attend a vocal masterclass with the stars of the show. It takes place every Friday at 6pm and 7.30pm and then every Wednesday (from July 3) at 6pm and 7.30pm.

PAID: The Spooky Men's Chorale, Clitheroe, Wednesday, July 3

The Spooky Men’s Chorale are as thunderous as a herd of wildebeest, as sly as a wagonload of Spike Milligans and as sonorous as a cloister of monks. The manchoir emerged blinking-eyed from the Blue Mountains of NSW fifteen years ago and armed with no more than their cavernous vocal chords, improbable facial hair and an ill-matched set of hats, have been gleefully wooing audiences ever since. See them at The Grand in Clitheroe on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

FREE: Viking Story Time, Preston, Saturday, June 29

Go along to the Harris Museum and Library and enjoy magical tales based on Viking myths and legends. This event at 11am on Saturday is suitable for ages three years and above, and is part of the Fearsome Craftsmen exhibition. All families and children welcome with no booking required. For more information visit http://www.harrismuseum.org.uk

Celebrate Preston's Armed Forces on the Flag Market