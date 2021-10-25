Pumpkins in the Park festival brings Halloween fun galore at Lowther Gardens

The first outdoor October event put together by Lowther Pavilion at the Gardens is proving hugely successful with families and fans of Halloween enjoying a host of spooktacular activities.
The festival is running throughout the week until Sunday, October 31 with events including pumpkin carving, Lancastrian Ghost Trail, drive-in cinema, creative crafts, face painting, and fun
fair.
At 6.30pm every evening there’ll be a light-up parade of fire breathers, giant puppets and everything that glows while there will also be an onsite Moose Bar for the adults.
Pumpkins in the Park is on from noon until 9pm each day, apart from Monday and Tuesday, October 25 and 26, when start time is 5pm.
For more details visit https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/pumpkins-in-the-park/