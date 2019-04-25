Take a walk in the footsteps of the suffragettes of Preston

But if stepping back in time isn't your thing, there are lots of other great events happening in the region over the coming days.

FREE: Preston Suffragettes Walking Tour, Preston, Saturday, April 27

Lancaster Tennis Club are holding a Tennis Open Day

Take a walk through the streets of Preston in the footsteps of Edith Rigby. Join Edith (played by Lancashire County Council Heritage Learning’s Eleanor Jollie) at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery as they share stories on local and regional suffragettes and suffragists. This will be followed by a heritage walk around the streets of Preston, led by expert on local suffragette stories Helen Howarth. Tours at 10am and 1pm. Booking essential. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk to book.

PAID: Lancastrians, Preston, Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27

Lancastrians is a new play made using the real words of 500 people interviewed about living in Lancashire. Three actors will take you on a whistle-stop tour of the county, playing a multitude of characters in a variety of locations, creating a snapshot of Lancashire life. From the familiar to the extraordinary, Lancastrians captures the essence of everyday life from a diverse range of voices that fill this county. See it at Plungington Community Centre at 7.30pm on Friday and at 8.30pm on the Saturday. Tickets are £10. Book at www.junction8theatre.co.uk

FREE: Fleetwood Beach Care, Fleetwood, Saturday, April 27

Clitheroe is the venue for Quadrophenia's 40th Anniversary night

Care about the seas, our beaches and our wildlife? Heard about all the marine litter in our seas? Let’s all try and make a difference by helping keep our beaches clean. There are two sessions at various parts of Fleetwood beach. Meet at Ferry Beach Slipway for a morning session at 10.30am. Or Marine Beach at 1pm. Sessions last an hour and a half. And if you really want to make difference you could attend both sessions. Suitable clothing and footwear is recommended. For more details call 01995 602125.

FREE: Tennis Open Day, Lancaster, Saturday, April 27

Lancaster Tennis Club in Lune Road, Community Club of the Year 2017, is launching its new tennis season with an Open Day for anyone interested in trying out tennis and maybe becoming the next Andy Murray! A great chance to meet members. It runs from 2pm until 4pm. There is no need to book in advance - just turn up and enjoy. They can provide balls and racquets and they especially welcome families and juniors. For further information call Susan Lucas on 07771 734920.

FREE: Ghost of Goodwife Agnes Guided Tour, Samlesbury, Sunday, April 28

Ribble Valley Jazz Big Band are performing at The Palace in Longridge

Step inside a history lesson for old and young alike at Samlesbury Hall. Take all the family along for activities and tours in this ancient 14th century manor house. Tours begin in the Great Hall at 11am and 2pm. This Sunday’s free guided tour is with the Ghost of Goodwife Agnes whose love of sharing tales, intrigue and gossip from the Hall in Tudor times is far stronger than her desire to depart the earth. Tours are free, along with free admission. For more details call 01254 812010.

PAID: Ribble Valley Jazz Big Band, Longridge, Saturday, April 27

Play it again, Sam! Ribble Valley Jazz Big Band is very proud to be playing at the newly refurbished Palace Cinema in Longridge. The Palace was originally a weaving shed, built around the 1860s, and is currently one of the oldest surviving cinemas in north-west England. Ribble Valley Jazz Big Band is a community big band that plays traditional and contemporary big band / swinging jazz, blues and funk. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start. Tickets are £10, with concessions at £9 and £6.

FREE: Try Sailing, Southport, Sunday, April 28

Let Goodwife Agnes take you on an interesting tour of Samlesbury Hall

Had a go on holiday - or always wondered what it was like to enjoy sailing at the Marine Lake in Southport? You will be should the basics of sailing, be given waterproofs and buoyancy aids and taken on the water for a free 20 minute sail by an experienced helm. Free to all but please book a space to ensure your place. There will also be a barbecue and open bar on the day too. If you can’t make that day and are still interested - get in touch and they will do their best to arrange a trip out for you. Visit www.wlyc.org.uk to book your place or for more details.

PAID: Wild Walk and Spring Tea, Lancaster, Sunday, April 28

A guided walk through the ancient semi-natural woodlands at Backsbottom Farm, taking a route through the woods to soak up all the joys of Spring. All being well, without too much inclement weather, you should see many of the beautiful spring flowers, such as wood anemones, ramsons and bluebells. There will be an option for barefoot walking across the river. Cost for the walk including refreshments is £10. To book on this walk email Kate Wilding at middlewoodtrust@phonecoop.coop.

PAID AND FREE: Blackpool Festival of Running, Blackpool, Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28

The Blackpool Festival of Running promises to be even bigger and better than before. As always the event is run on Blackpool’s Promenade’s passing all the great landmarks and tourist spots. The festival is ideal for all the family and Blackpool is always a great weekend away. Didn’t get into the London Marathon? Join the only alternative, at the seaside. For more information visit https://www.fyldecoastrunners.com/blackpool-festival-of-running.html

PAID: Spring Steam Gala, Preston, Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28

Unlimited train rides, entrance to the Ribble Steam Railway Museum, workshop and cafe, where else would you spend your weekend? With up to four steam locomotives on the line, its looking to be a great weekend. Visit the volunteers in the workshop and check out the work they do repairing the locomotives for us to use on the weekends. Open from 10.30am until 5pm both days at the venue on Chain Caul Road, Ashton. For more information visit https://ribblesteam.org.uk/

PAID: Quadropenia 40th Anniversary Night, Clitheroe, Saturday, April 27

Clitheroe has become something of a beacon of mod culture due, in part, to its destination for scooter rallies and the well established Mod Soul Weekender that takes place every year. On Saturday night, The Grand teams up with ‘The Sounds History Saved’ to bring you a ‘Quadrophenia Club Night’ to mark the 40th Anniversary of the iconic film, and featuring tribute band Absolute Kinks. Alongside the live band catch DJ Drew Stansall (saxophonist with The Specials and Prince Buster), spinning the best in mod, ska, two-tone, 60s, R&B and soul. Tickets are £10, call 01200 421599 to book.

PAID: In the Willows, Blackpool, from Tuesday, April 30 until Saturday, May 4

Catch this explosive new British musical, with soaring vocals and spectacular street dance, starring Olivier Award winner Clive Rowe, deaf street dancer Chris Fonseca (The Greatest Dancer), Seann Miley Moore (X Factor) and Matt Knight (Let It Shine). It’s at Blackpool Grand Theatre from April 30 until May 4. Visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk to book.

PAID: Guided Walk: Spring Flowers, Preston, Sunday, April 28

Join the team at Brockholes Nature Reserve on Sunday for a guided walk around the reserve to learn more about their spring flowers. No knowledge or experience required. The event is suitable for complete but interested beginners. This event is aimed at adults, but interested children aged 11+ are welcome to attend. They must be accompanied and supervised by an adult with a ticket. Make sure you are dressed for the weather wearing sturdy footwear. Meet outside the Welcome Centre for a prompt 10am start. Tickets, costing £4.50, include free car parking for the full day.

PAID: Life Drawing Sessions, Preston, Saturday, April 27

Take part in life drawing sessions at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery, with plenty of space, strong lighting, and the ideal atmosphere. All sessions include a series of quick poses and a longer pose after the half time break. Tea and biscuits are provided, just bring your own dry materials/paper/easels. Admission is £3. Starts 12pm on Saturday. Booking is essential. Call 01772 905414, email k.milnes@preston.gov.uk, or book at the Harris Shop. A £3 donation is suggested on the day. Donations go to the Friends of the Harris (reg. charity 503726) who support a wide range of work, including activities to support local artists.

FREE: Haslam Park National Spring Clean, Preston, Saturday, April 27

April is National Spring Clean Month, which sees heroes coming together to help improve the environment. And to mark this, Preston City Council will be clearing up in Haslam Park, concentrating on the areas that will benefit wildlife. To take part and help improve your local park for residents and wildlife meet at the Ranger Pavilion at 10am on Saturday.