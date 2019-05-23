The Great British Skinny Dip returns to Lancashire

The Great British Skinny Dip returns to the UK - including Lancashire - this July for a month-long bonanza of clothes-free swimming opportunities for everyone.

Now in its fourth year, the Great British Skinny Dip is a campaign from British Naturism to raise awareness of the health benefits of nudity.

St Annes Beach (11am to 5pm) and Poulton YMCA Swimming & Fitness Centre (7pm to 9pm) will be among venues taking part on July 6.

British Naturism says that simple human nudity can still be the subject of taboos, prejudice and fear, but studies have shown that spending time naked, especially with others, can make us happier.

Spokesman Andrew Welch said: "People who regularly shed their clothes know that the benefits include improved well-being, reduced stress and an increase in body confidence. It’s also liberating and a lot of fun! Millions of people worldwide have discovered this simple antidote to the stresses of modern life and we want to encourage more people to experience it."

Participation in Naturism is on the rise with British Naturism reporting a five per cent increase in membership and a 10 per cent increase in new members. Swimming pools all around the country are hired for nude swimming sessions every week.

Visit https://www.greatbritishskinnydip.co.uk/uk-events-map/