Trinity Hospice Colour Run set to return

Blackpool Colour Run returns on the beach at Starr Gate on August 14, promising participants all the colours of the rainbow after running through seven paint stations in a 3km route.

Runners wanting to join the fun are being urged to do so quickly.

Trinity’s Events Manager, Kirsty Miller, said: “It’s been a hard year being unable to put on our family-fun events, and we know people absolutely love taking part in Blackpool Colour Run –

Colour Run returns to raise money for Trinity Hospice

or Colour Splash as it was previously known.

“We’ve been keeping a close eye on the government updates, and we’re confident our events will be safe for everyone taking part. But as it stands, we won’t be allowing entries on the day,

so anyone wanting to join in the fun needs to register for the event online in advance.”