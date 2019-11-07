What’s On Listings 7-13 November

To announce an event or gig, call 01772 838196 or email whatson@lep.co.uk

Theatre

Blackburn

Rob Beckett - WALLOP!: the Mouth of the South is coming to see you and make you laugh. £24.50. 8pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Thu, Nov 7 only

Remembrance Concert: school children, the Salvation Army Band and local cadets withan evening of words and music. From £4. 7pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Mon, Nov 11 only

Emojinal Health Children’s Charity Concert: a night of singing, smiles and celebration with the aim of raising awareness of the need to improve the mental health of young people. From £4.50. 6pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Tue, Nov 12 only

Chorley

NT Live - Hansard: a witty and devastating portrait of the governing class. £12. 7pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Thu, Nov 7 only

Luke Kempner - House of Faces: an ultimate reality show where no one is off limits. £15. 8pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Fri, Nov 8 only

Hal Cruttenden - Chubster: his daughters chose the title of his new stand-up show. He’s now on a diet. £18. 8pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Sat, Nov 9 only

42nd Street: the classic Broadway stage show direct to our cinema screen. £12.50. 7pm/2pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362, Sun, Nov 10 and Tue, Nov 12

Mark Thomas - 50 Things About Us: the myths, facts and figures of our national identities to ask who do we think we are? From £10. 8pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Wed, Nov 13 only

Darwen

Iron Bell: recreating the sounds of Pink Floyd, probably the greatest and most enduring progressive rock band ever. From £19.50. 8pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Fri, Nov 8 only

Lancaster

The Hound of the Baskervilles: spooky moors of Victorian England set the stage, as four actors perform this infamous Sherlock Holmes mystery. From £9. 7.45pm, Sat mat. 2pm. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Until Sat, Nov 9

Seeta Patel &Lina Limosani - Not Today’s Yesterday: blending techniques from dance and theatre to create a poetic narrative that has the beauty and disquiet of a Grimm’s fairy-tale. From £9.50. 8pm. Nuffield Theatre, University of Lancaster LA1 4YW. Tel: 01524 594151. Thu, Nov 7 only

Jonny & The Baptists: multi-award nominated musical-comedy-satirists. £14. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Fri, Nov 8 only

Matt Winning - It’s the End of the World As We Know It: a storytelling lecture about how we cope with climate change. From £9.50. 8pm. Nuffield Theatre, University of Lancaster LA1 4YW. Tel: 01524 594151. Wed, Nov 13 only

The Body Snatcher: spooky dystopian thriller inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s hair-raising horror story. From £9. 7.30pm. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Wed, Nov 13 only

Longridge

Far More Grace Than Me (U): the epic life story of Chipping born Nell Bamber spanning a quiet Lancashire village and the turmoil of WWI. From £10. 7pm. The Palace Cinema, Market Place, Longridge, Preston PR3 3RR. Tel: 01772 956375. Fri, Nov 8 only

Ribchester

Bouncers: John Godber’s comedy. Suitable for ages 14+. £6. 7.30pm. Village Hall, Riverside, Ribchester PR3 3XS. Tel: 01254 878530. Opens Thu, Nov 7 until Sat, Nov 9

Music

Blues, Folk & Irish

Rowan Rheingans - Dispatches on a Red Dress: adventurous new writing meets the warmth of a folk gig in this heartfelt and personal one woman show. From £9.50. Lancaster Arts, The Nuffield Theatre, Lancaster University. Tel: 01524 594151. LA1 4YW. Fri, Nov 8 only

Classical

An Evening with Mozart: with Blackburn Music Society and the Blackburn Music Society Concert Orchestra. See www.blackburnmusicsociety.org.uk. From £14. 7pm. Blackburn Cathedral. Sat, Nov 9 only

Brass Bands

Festival of Remembrance Brass Band Concert: Lancaster City Brass with a selection of inspiring and moving music in the setting of this beautiful Grade I listed church. £7.50. 7.30pm. St Michael’s On Wyre Church. Fri, Nov 8 only

Country & Western

Longridge Country & Western Club: live entertainment and line dancing every Wed evening. All welcome. Free entry. Wilfrids Club, Longridge

Opera

English Touring Opera - The Silver Lake — A Winter’s Tale: a story about those who are left behind. From £9.50. 7.30pm. Great Hall, Lancaster University. Tel: 01524 594151. Thu, Nov 7 only

Pubs & Clubs

Thursday

Open Mic Night: pick up the mic at the friendliest and best Open Mic Night in town. All welcome. Free entry. 9pm, first Thu of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

Friday

Northern Soul Night: every Friday. The Mill Tavern, Cann Bridge St, Higher Walton PR5 4DJ. Tel: 01772 437081

Disco: dance, funk, pop, soul & Motown with DJ Chris. From 9.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Saturday

The Stanley Arms: disco from 9.30pm. Northern Soul with resident DJ Derek Sumner from 10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Pablo’s Discobar: providing the soundtrack for a forgotten generation. Sumptuous decor, lavish voyeuristic booths and a grandiose dance floor. Every Sat. Fives Cocktail Club, 49-51 Guildhall Street, Preston City Centre. Tel: 01772 201500

Sunday

Sunday Jazz Concerts: free admission. 4pm. The Mill Tavern, Cann Bridge St, Higher Walton PR5 4DJ. Tel: 01772 437081

Jam Night With Open Mic: every Sunday, 7.30pm. The Prince of Wales, Cowling Brow, Chorley PR6 0QE

Karaoke: from 5pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Tuesday

Silver Foxes Bingo: Every Tuesday. Call for more details. 7.30pm. Fox Lane Cricket Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Tel: 01772 435326

Railway Jam Open Mic Night: hosted by Gav Da Goliath. Most equipment available, free pool and jukebox until 8pm. 8-11pm. The Railway, Chorley

Wednesday

Folk @ The Oak: informal music session. All instruments and voices welcome. Second Wed of month, 7.30pm. The Royal Oak, Market Place, Garstang PR3 1ZA. Tel: 07794 197680

Big Fat Quiz Of Everything: trivia, sports, movies and current events. See www.stanleyarmspreston.co.uk. £1 or £2.50 inc. pasta. Every Wed, 7.30-10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Dance

Thursday

Preston Swing: a group of friendly, fun people who like to Lindy Hop. All welcome. £5, NUS free. 7.30-9.15pm. Scholars, Foster Building UCLan, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 01995 605885

Monday

Ormskirk Folk Dance Club: newcomers welcome. £2. 8.15-10pm weekly during term time. Emmanuel Church Hall, Derby Street, Ormskirk L39 2DE. Tel: 01695 726696

Leyland Morris Men: dancers and musicians welcome to join us and preserve a local tradition. See www.leylandmorrismen.co.uk. 7.30pm. Guide Hut off Fox Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 337999

Tuesday

Folk Dance Group: a varied programme of old and new English country dances. Beginners welcome. 7.30-9.30pm, Sep to May. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01524 61483

Line Dancing with Sharon: beginners and improvers always welcome. £2.50. 8pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Line Dancing with Donna: everyone welcome. Every Tue, 7.45-10.15pm. BAC/EE Sports Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 01772 720708

Wednesday

Wednesday Tea Dance: a lovely afternoon of sequence dancing. 2-4pm, every Wed.St Andrews Church Hall (opposite Booths), Longton. Tel: 01772 617010

Sales/Markets

Thursday

Garstang Country Market: home baking, plants, produce and a variety of hand-made crafts all produced in Lancashire! Tea, coffee and cake. Parking. Free entry. 10am-noon, every Thu. Sports and Social Club, Lancaster Road, Garstang PR3 1FB. Tel: 01995 603644

Cake Sale: raising money for Rossendale Hospice. Donations of cakes and buns welcome. 10am-3pm. Rossendale Health Centre, Bacup Road, Rawtenstall. Tel: 07554 532345

Friday

Preesall Sewing Group: sale of craft work, cushions, bags, quilts etc. All profits to go to Trinity Hospice. 9.30am-noon. Youth Community Centre, Preesall. Tel: 01253 790851

Saturday

Crafty Christmas Market: unique craft stalls, Santa’s Grotto, breakfasts, lunches, snacks and drinks. Free admission. 10am-3pm. Trinity Methodist Church, Gregson Lane, Hoghton PR5 0ED

Sunday

Clitheroe Flea Market and Car Boot Sale: indoor and outdoor stalls. Every Sun, 8am-3pm. Clitheroe Auction Mart, Clitheroe. Tel: 01253 782828

Special Events

Daily

Ghost Tour Season 2019/2020: Hoghton Tower, reputedly the third most haunted house in Britain, is waiting for you.... Ages 16+. £32 incl. two-course meal. 6pm, various Fridays until Mar 13, 2020. Hoghton Tower, Hoghton, Preston PR5 0SH. Tel: 01254 852986

The Moon: a massive, detailed moon suspended from the ancient rafters. Plus various music, storytelling, talks, yoga, poetry and children’s events. Daily, Nov 1 until Nov 20. £3, child £1. Lancaster Priory, Priory Close, Lancaster LA1 1YZ. Tel: 01524 63200

Chester Literature Festival 2019: featuring major authors, storytellers, broadcasters and poets incl. Michael Morpurgo, Benjamin Zephaniah, Nadiya Hussain, Lucy Worsley and more. For a full line-up see www.storyhouse.com. Sat, Nov 9 until Sat, Nov 30. Storyhouse, Hunter Street, Chester, CH1 2AR

Friday

Natural Craft Christmas Workshops: willow woven platters, needle-felted Christmas owls and pewter jewellery casting. £35 each or £90 for three workshops. 12.30-3pm, 8, 15 & 22 Nov. Book online at www. wildwooddays.co.uk. 2-4pm. Wildwood Days, Lodge Bank, Brinscall PR6 8SP

Saturday

Wartime childhood: a fun, family event to raise money for the Royal British Legion. With vintage toys and games, a woodland trail, tea and cake. Book online at www. wildwooddays.co.uk. 2-4pm. Wildwood Days, Lodge Bank, Brinscall PR6 8SP

Tour St. Walburge’s: the only Grade I listed church in Preston. Stained glass windows and a hammer beam roof. Every Sat, 11.30am-1.30pm. St. Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston

Sunday

Miniature Steam Locomotive: Leyland Society of Model Engineers’ passenger carrying railway. Runs 11am-4pm, every Sunday, weather permitting. Worden Park, Leyland. Tel: 01772 455580

Fri, Nov 15

Genesis Care Fundraising Evening: With Square Donut, three-piece band playing songs from 50s, 60s and 70s. £12 incl. hot pot supper and disco. 7.30pm. The Priory Club, Broadfield Drive, Leyland PR25 1PD. Tel: 07715 809236

Wednesday

The Harris LGBTQ Working Group: exploring the museum and gallery and thinking about objects which allow us to explore issues of gender, sexuality and identity. 6.30pm, second Wed of month. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: free admission and parking. Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983

Exhibitions

Daily

Lancashire Electric: rare archive footage from a century of life in the county projected into the gallery. Free. Fri, Nov, 1 until Thu, Nov 7. The Storey, Meeting House Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1TH. Tel: 01524 582226

Welcome to Preston: sixteen images of modern-day Preston taken by local photographer and writer Lisa Brown. Until Nov 23. The Larder, Lancaster Road, Preston PR1 1DD

Beautiful and Brutal: 50 Years in the life of Preston Bus Station. Films, talks, tours and workshops to contextualise the social architecture of the building and its role in the city. Until Nov 24. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Chorley History & Heritage and the History of Chorley Hygienic Laundry: by Chorley Heritage Centre Group. Admission free. Mon, Wed, Fri-Sun noon-3.30pm. Oct until end of Dec 2019. Astley Hall Farmhouse, Upper Gallery

Preston Street Style: fashion from the Harris collection against the city to see who wore what where. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Miscellaneous

Daily

Macmillan Drop In Centre: high quality information and support plus a benefits surgery once a fortnight. Opening times vary each week, call for more details. Royal Preston and Chorley & South Ribble Hospitals. Tel: 01772 523709

HG Park Fit Club: Mon-Fri eve/Sat am. Tue/Thu classes at Priory Academy School (£5). Medical questionnaire required. See Facebook ‘HG Park Fit Club’. £4 (first session free), u16s free with paying adult. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham. Tel: 07958 651908

The Intact Centre: daily workshops and events including computer training, bingo, advice, yoga, aerobics, walking for health, a work club and arts and crafts. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760

Thursday

Art Group: open to autistic people over the age of 18. Every Thursday. Plungington Community Centre. Tel: 01772 750880

Friday

Meat Bingo: all welcome. 8pm. Moor Park Sports & Social Club, Blackpool Road, Preston PR1 6AD

Old School Brewery Open Evening: a top-quality, locally brewed pint. Free. 6-11pm, second Friday of every month. Each open evening is different, some with live music. Old School Brewery, Warton, LA5 9PL

Friday Youth: films, sports, crafts and games for ages 10-16. £1.50. Term time, 7.30-9pm. Parish Hall, Garstang St Thomas’ Church, Church Street, Garstang PR3 1PA

Saturday

Spiritual Evening: a demonstration of Mediumship. Refreshments available. £3. 7.30pm every Sat. Bluebell Spiritual Church (behind the Bluebell pub), Church Street, Preston

Sunday

Gospel meetings: all are welcome. Free. 4.30-5.30pm every Sun. Lostock Hall Academy, Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall. PR5 5UR. Tel: 07495 652676

Cafe Church: an hour of puppets, Bible story, crafts, games, songs, refreshments and more. Suitable for all ages, all welcome. No charge but collection taken. Free parking. 9.30am, 2nd Sun in the month. Chorley United Reformed Church, Hollinshead Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 273222

Sunday for Everyone: an informal, contemporary service for all. 10.30am, second Sun of month. Garstang St Thomas’ Church, Church Street, Garstang PR3 1PA

Cafe Church: an informal service in the Parish Hall with tea and cake. 7pm, fourth Sun of month. Garstang St Thomas’ Church, Church Street, Garstang PR3 1PA

Sunday Club: a fun way to learn and grow with Jesus for ages 4-14. 10.25am. Garstang St Thomas’ Church, Church Street, Garstang PR3 1PA

Spiritual Services: healing 5-6pm, devine service with medium ship 6.30-7.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Preston City Mission: We are an established, independent Christian Fellowship. A warm welcome awaits. 11am and 6.30pm. Free car park. Next to Premier Inn, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 077821 390061.

Monday

Peer Support Group: open to autistic people over the age of 18. Every Mon except bank holidays. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 750880

Tuesday

Tuesday Evening Social Club: open to autistic people over the age of 18. Every other Tuesday evening. Bamber Bridge. Tel: 01772 750880

Spiritual Services: demonstration of mediumship 7.30-8.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Hobbies

Daily

Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society Research Centre: open Mon, Wed, Fri 10am-4pm, Sat (second & third of month) noon-4pm. Donations appreciated. LFHHS Chorley Family History Research Centre, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Astley Park, PR7 1XA. Tel: 01257 231600

Thursday

World of Wine: explore Chile and Argentina with the Lancashire Wine School. £25. 7-9pm. Holiday Inn, Preston PR1 3AU. Tel: 01253 301934

Sewing Bee: £5 per session. Every Thu, 9.30-11.30am. Scout Hut, Eden Street, Leyland. Tel: 07946 748898

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Friday

Family History Fridays: free advice and talks. Learn more about the collections and how to use the service. Call for full details. 9.30am-5pm. Lancashire Archives, Bow Lane, Preston PR1 2RE. Tel: 01772 533039

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. 2pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Saturday

Fleetwood Walk: an enjoyable health walk along the promenade followed by a drink and a natter. 2pm. Meet at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood FY7 6HF. Tel: 01253 700066

Springfield Fell Walking Club: Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Next walks, Nov 9 - Troutbeck; Nov 23 - Hawkshead. Three grades of walk. New walkers welcome. Coach £10. Bus pick ups Blackpool to Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 728718

Tuesday

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. Tuesdays, 7pm, except first of the month. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

The Standish Stitchers: drop in arts and crafts plus demos. Bring along your projects and ideas.Email standishstitchers@stlaurencechorley.co.uk. £1. 6.30-9pm. St Laurence’s Church, Chorley

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Tue 5.30-8pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Tue afternoon. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Wednesday

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Clubs/classes

Thursday

Chorley Lions: a warm welcome given to everyone interested in finding out more. 8pm, first Thu of the month. The Insty, Euxton War Memorial Institute, 195 Wigan Road, Euxton, PR7 6NZ

Broughton Bridge Club: see www.broughtonbridgeclub.co.uk. Beginners, 9.30am, improvers duplicate bridge 9.30am, duplicate bridge 6.45pm. Broughton & District Club, Whittingham Lane, Broughton

Lancaster Chess Club: every Tue & Thur until early May. 7.30pm. Reform Club, Great John Street/Stonewell, Lancaster. Tel 01524 884327

Skylarks Community Choir: fun, interactive, therapeutic singing and music. All welcome. Call or email skylarksnetwork@gmail.com. £3.50. 10-11am and 11.30am-12.30pm. St Georges Church Hall, Halliwell Street, Chorley PR7 2TT. Tel: 07538 580296

Whittle Village Artists: come and join our friendly, mixed ability group. We work in all media. Free car park. On 114 bus route. £3 per session. Monthly, professional tutor-led workshops additional £2 each. 10am-noon. Whittle Village Hall, Union Street, off Chorley Old Road, Whittle-le-Woods PR6 7LN

Chorley Paintbox: friendly and supportive group. New members welcome, from beginners to experienced artists. 9-11.30am. Cunliffe Hall, George Street, Chorley. Tel: 07963 774680

Wheels For All Adaptable Bike Ride: for disabled and autistic people. 10am-2.30pm. Moor Park, Preston PR1 6AS. Tel: 07748 207549

Sweaty Mama: 10am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Ballet: 11.15am-noon. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Thursday Fitness Club: Get yourself fit using aerobic based exercise. For men and women of all ages. Car parking available. Every Thu. 10.30am. £3. Landmark, St Mary’s Street South, off Ribbleton Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 750152

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 12-16. £6. 6.30-7.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Drama Academy: work towards an arts qualification (LAMDA Arts Award). Ages 7-15. £10. 5.30-6.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Red Rose A Cappella: a mixed chorus now welcoming female members for the first time in 42 years. See www.redroseacappella.co.uk. Every Thu. 7.30pm. 1 Edward Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07906 768579

Friday

Leyland Gardening Society: Alan Foxall on ‘Christmas from the Garden’. All welcome. Members £1, visitors £2, incl. refreshments. 7.30pm. Halls for All at St Ambrose, Moss Lane, Leyland, PR25 4XA

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Broughton Bridge Club: see www.broughtonbridgeclub.co.uk. Duplicate bridge 9.45am. Broughton & District Club, Whittingham Lane, Broughton

Gamblers Anonymous: meets every Friday, 7.45-9.45pm. St Wilfrid’s Church in Chapel Street, Preston

Wheels for All Cycling: led ride from Avenham Park. 10.30am. From Frenchwood rec ground, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Fri 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Classes: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. 2-3.30pm. Over 60’s Club (you don’t need to be over 60), Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 07518 469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Boogie Babies: baby and toddler music group. Music, sensory play, light up disco, puppets, toys and much more. 9.45-10.30am and 10.45-11.30am every Fri. £3.50 per session (no additional charge for siblings), no need to book. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington PR6 9LG

Garstang Natives Volleyball Club: free ‘come and try sessions’ every Friday. Beginners, improvers and experienced players aged 16-65+ welcome. No need to book, just turn up. 7-8.30pm, Garstang Community Academy Sports Hall. Tel 07887 501153

Saturday

Embroiderers Guild - Parbold branch: for those who have an interest in embroidery and textile art. You do not have to be an expert. Email parboldITRep@embroiderersguild.co.uk. 2-4pm, second Sat of month. Parbold Village Hall, Parbold, WN8 7DN.Tel: 01772 461714

Create!: be creative, play drama games, have fun! Ages 6-11. £12. 9.30am-noon. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Steet, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Sunday

Garstang Ukulele Group: every Sun, 2-4pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408

Monday

Preston Society - Birdwatching & Natural History: Society members will be presenting their own wildlife images. All welcome. See www.prestonsociety.co.uk. Free entry. 7.30pm. St. Mary’s Church, Church Ave, Penwortham PR1 0AH. Tel: 07713 975321

The Continental Book Club: suggestions are put forward and everyone can have a vote. Free. 7.30pm, second Mon of every month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Broughton Bridge Club: see www.broughtonbridgeclub.co.uk. Duplicate bridge 6.45pm. Broughton & District Club, Whittingham Lane, Broughton

Baby & Toddler Group: warmly welcoming new members. 1-3pm, Mondays during term time. St. Michael and All Angels Church Hall, Tulketh Road, Ashton on Ribble PR2 1AJ. Tel: 07734 934790

Wheels For All Adaptable Bike Ride: for disabled and autistic people. 10am-2.30pm. Moor Park, Preston PR1 6AS. Tel: 07748 207549

Rock n Learn: 10.30-11.15am and 11.30am-12.15pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Nimble Fingers Craft Club: enjoy, share and enrich your crafting skills. Every Mon, 7-9pm. Prospect House, 45 Sandy Lane, Leyland PR25 2EE. Tel: 07512 183929

Chorley Photographic Society: competitions, lectures and tuition from a world class society. Beginners and experts welcome. See www.chorleyps.org. Every Mon, 7pm. St Marys Club, West Street, Chorley PR7 2BY

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. All welcome. Every Mon 7-8.30pm. Xavarian Mission Spirituality Centre, 169 Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Mon 2-3.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Songbirds: friendly ladies group. No performances, just enjoying singing a wide repertoire. 1.30pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602904

Albany Table Tennis: for anyone wanting to play table tennis in Chorley. £2.50. Every Mon, 5.45-6.45pm. Albany Academy Bolton Road, Chorley.Tel: 07814 565721

Priory Over 50’s Club: with bingo and tea and biscuits. All welcome. Bus 113 stops outside. Every Mon, 1-3pm. Broadfield Drive, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433465

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 1pm & 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Penwortham Bridge Club: join us for duplicate bridge. Mon and Thu. 7pm. Galloways, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 612579

Let’s Grow Preston: learn more about gardening or do something for the community. All welcome. 9.30am-3.30pm.pm. Grange Community Gardens

Tuesday

Singing for Wellbeing: Life Long Song’s active singing workshop. All welcome, give it a try - no music reading needed. 1.30-3pm. Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Broughton Bridge Club: see www.broughtonbridgeclub.co.uk. Duplicate bridge 9.45am. Broughton & District Club, Whittingham Lane, Broughton

Tuesday Yoga: £5 per session. 9.30-10.45am. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Skylarks Community Choir: fun, interactive, therapeutic singing and music. All welcome. Call or email skylarksnetwork@gmail.com. £3.50. 6.45-8pm. Bamber Bridge Methodist Church, Station Road, Bamber Bridge PR5 6ED. Tel: 07538 580296

Preston Art Society: with speakers and demonstrations. See www.prestonartsociety.weebly.com. £4. Every fortnight, 7-9pm. Galloway Hall, Brackenbury Road, Preston PR2 3BS. Tel: 01772 712857

Lipreading Class: a new 10 week lipreading course for anyone with a hearing loss who would like to meet other people and develop strategies with managing their hearing loss. 10.15am-12.15pm. Standish Community Centre, Moody Street, Standish. Tel: 01942 494256

Mini Kitchen: 1.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Little Kickers: 9.45-10.30am, 10.45-11.30am and 11.45am-12.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Guardian Concert/Wind Band: looking for a new conductor. See www.guardianconcertband.co.uk. Rehearsals Tuesdays, 7.30pm. Park St. Wesleyan Methodist Church, Lytham

Chorley Computer Club: each Tuesday. 7.30pm. St George’s Institute, Trinity Road, Chorley

The Singing Group: with laughs and fun. Always welcoming new members. 7-8pm, every Tues. Village Memorial Hall, Glasson Dock. Tel: 01524 751854

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Tue (exc. first Tues of month) 7-8.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Luncheon Club Tuesday: two courses plus tea or coffee. £4. Noon. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.15pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Hush a Bye Babies: Baby Massage - suitable from birth. Small, relaxed baby led group. Baby Yoga - suitable for babies 8wks+. Exercise postnatally with your baby. Email: happylittlebabies@outlook.com. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington, PR6 9LG. Tel: 07979 528338

Garstang Running Club: run with a friendly group of people aged 16+. Beginners, including ‘couch to 5k’ catered for. Every Tue, 7pm. Garstang Sports Club. Tel: 01772 864287

Chill Out Tuesdays: a new concept for Mind, Body and Spirit, plus a guest speaker once a term. Meditation/Relaxation - £10, Bellydance - £6, Body Groove - £6. 7.15-8.30pm. Conservative Club, Berry Lane, Longridge. Tel: 07843 079574

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4.30-5.30pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Young Professional Actors: train with and perform alongside professional actors. Ages 16-19. £15. 6-8pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm. St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Cinema Around the Corner Film Club: a place for the film fanatics of Preston to share in the joyous experience of watching great cinema. £3.50. 7pm, every other Tue. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Wednesday

Grimsargh WI: a talk from the Walking Netball scheme followed by the AGM. The competition is for a favourite small cushion. Guests and new members welcome. 7.30pm. Grimsargh Village Hall, 231 Preston Road, Grimsargh PR2 5JR

Avant Garden Club: meets every second Wed of month to discuss seasonal topics 10.30–11.30am. Beginners welcome. £7 inc refreshments. Avant Garden Centre, Wigan Road, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433777

Leyland U3A: for retired people in Leyland. Make new friends, lead an active life and learn new skills. See www.u3aleyland.wordpress.com. 10.30am, second Wed of month. Main Hall, St Ambrose Church, Moss Lane, Leyland PR25 4XA. Tel: 01772 432983

New Longton Artists: all welcome. 7.30-10pm every Wednesday. Village Hall, Boundary Close, New Longton PR4 4BD

Skylarks Community Choir: fun, interactive, therapeutic singing and music. All welcome. Call or email skylarksnetwork@gmail.com. £3.50. 10.30am-noon. St Gerard’s Parochial Centre, Lostock Hall PR5 5AA. Tel: 07538 580296

Beginners Learn To Ride and Health Ride: 12.30-1.30pm. Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748207549

Leyland Lacemakers: friendly group, beginners welcome. Email leylandlace@gmail.com. Weds 1-4.00pm. Leyland Baptist Church, 247 Leyland Lane, Leyland, PR25 1XL

Rock n Learn: 9.45am, 10.35am and 11.30am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £8. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room), 131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Bilsborrow Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Preston Chess Club: all standards welcome. See chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. Mad Hatters, Fylde Road. Tel: 01772 740882

Needlework Group: friendly, helpful group enjoying knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and applique. 10am-noon. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408