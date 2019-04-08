Two new choirs give Fylde coast children chance to join in anniversary concert

A new youth choir and children’s choir are being established by Fleetwood and District Choral Society as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

In association with Rossall School, the Society is forming a youth choir for young people aged 11 to 18 and a children’s choir for seven to 11-year-olds.

The aim is for all of the choristers to join together in an anniversary concert in the Marine Hall on Saturday, November 16 at 7.30pm.

Margaret Young, director of music at Rossall School and musical director of Fleetwood and District Choral Society, said: “The aim of the project is to offer as many of the younger generation as possible the opportunity to perform in a spectacular programme of music, accompanied by a professional orchestra.”

It is hoped the choirs will encourage young people to sing a diverse repertoire of music from pop classics to the choral greats of the classical genre.

Rather than rehearsing on a weekly basis, the choirs will have either half or full day workshops which will be held at Rossall School during the holiday periods.

The workshops, led by professional musical directors, will cover basic vocal and performance technique.

The first workshop will take place tomorrow at Rossall School. The session for the children’s choir will take place from 9.30am to 11.30am while the youth choir will meet from 1pm until 4pm. To join, email m.young@rossall.org.uk