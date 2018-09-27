Walk the Lights to help funds for Rosemere

Help shed some light on the fight against cancer by joining Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s annual Walk the Lights.

The five-mile walk along the Promenade will start from Bispham tram stop at 7pm on Friday, October 5, finishing at Starr Gate.

Dan Hill, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s head of fund-raising, said: “Walk the Lights is a fun, family event.

“If you’re intending to visit the Illuminations this year, please do so on October 5 when Blackpool Tower will be lit up in our colours of red, white and blue.

“Park the car at Sharples Hall, just off Starr Gate, and take the tram to Bispham where we have the Radio Wave roadshow to set you off.”

Over the last six years, the event has raised £24,000 to fund projects at Rosemere Cancer Centre, based at the Royal Preston Hospital, which provides all radiotherapy for Lancashire.

Entry is a £5 per adult donation. Children and pets walk for free. Turn up on the night or visit www.rosemere.org.uk to register.