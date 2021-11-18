More than 40 stalls will line Poulton Street and fill the Market Square on Saturday, November 27 as the town’s Christmas lights are switched on.

A day of festive entertainment between 11am and 7pm will include food and drink, live music from street performers situated around the town – including the Worldwise Samba Drummers

performing two sets (between 1pm and 2pm) – as well as Father Christmas (between 2pm and 3pm), a snow machine, and photo opportunities with cartoon characters The Grinch and

Karl Swan, Heidi Hopkinson and Jenni Conway at the 2019 Christmas Lights Switch-On

The Christmas Elves (between 2pm to 5pm).

Davey Dee children’s entertainer will spread some fun and laughter between 11.30am and 12.30pm, and a festive firework finale will begin at 6.30pm.

Karl Swan, chairman of the Kirkham’s Christmas Lights, said the volunteers behind the event were delighted to be bringing the switch-on back this year.

He said: “We are so happy to be able to announce Kirkham’s Christmas Switch-On event is back for 2021!

“It was bitterly disappointing to have to cancel last year’s event after such successful switch-ons in 2018 and 2019, when 2,000 people attended each event.

"Unlike previous years, which have been about a big party in Market Square, we have decided to incorporate as much of the town centre as we can.

"Therefore, we are delighted to reveal Kirkham will be hosting its biggest ever Christmas market.

“Not only will Lancashire Artisan Traders be bringing a number of stalls here, but many of the local shops will also come out onto the high street to join the fun. It’s going to be a real festive

celebration. There will be lots for families to enjoy in a safe and secure way before the day is rounded off by a firework finale.”

Poulton Street will be closed throughout the event to help create a safe and secure space for people to browse the market stalls and enjoy the fun. Local traders, who support the festive

lights through sponsoring illuminated Christmas trees on the high street, have welcomed the return of the switch-on.

Heidi Hopkinson, co-owner of Serendipity House gift shop on Poulton Street, chairwoman of Kirkham Business Group and member of the switch-on committee, said: “It has been such a

tough couple of years for local businesses and the community. Kirkham, like every town, missed its big Christmas event last year.

“The emphasis this year is on families and the local community so it would be great to see as many local people as possible head onto the high street on Saturday November 27 and enjoy

a really festive and fun day out celebrating our wonderful town.”

If you are interested in having a stall at the market, email Heidi Hopkinson at [email protected]