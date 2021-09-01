Lytham artist took up painting after chance visit to art exhibition while on her lunch break

Lytham artist Margaret Rodwell

The exhibition, entitled ‘To Frame or Not to Frame’, is on display until September 19 at the centre on Henry Street in Lytham.

Thirty-three years ago Margaret Rodwell took a walk in her lunch break from teaching home economics at Elmslie Girls School on Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, and passed a sign

advertising Blackpool Art Society’s summer exhibition in Wilkinson Avenue.

Interested and with 10 minutes to spare, she popped inside and bought a folio watercolour painting by local artist, Clarice Kay. Margaret had the painting framed and during that summer

holiday she was so pleased with her purchase that she was inspired to think about starting to paint watercolours herself as a hobby, despite the fact that she had no idea how to start.

As a result of many adult education evening classes and art holidays over the years, she has developed her own style, but she still has the desire to develop further.

She has a passion for colour mixing and painting on a variety of surfaces, such as on sandpaper with pastels and mixing mediums together.

Margaret is a member of Lytham St Annes and Blackpool Art Societies.

She has had several solo exhibitions at the Heritage Centre in Lytham, and said she was very pleased to be invited to exhibit again this year.

She has had solo exhibitions at the Williamson Gallery in Lancaster and at the Arts Centre in Garstang, and received several commendations and prizes for her work over recent years.

Her first two paintings done at night school 33 years ago are on display in one of the cabinets.