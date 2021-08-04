Organised by St Annes on the Sea Town Council, the September Spectacular will be held in Ashton Gardens from Wednesday, September 8 to Sunday, September 12.

The free event will feature Big Top tent and marquee venues showcasing music, dance, community groups, and businesses from St Annes and across the Fylde.

A section of the gardens will provide family entertainment with rides, slides, bouncy castle, and helter skelter while there will also be art, craft, food and drink stalls.

New five-day September Spectacular heading to Ashton Gardens in St Annes

Community groups are being invited to get involved in the event.

Coun Gavin Harrison, chairman of St Annes Town Council, said: “This event is a perfect opportunity for everyone to come together to showcase their skills, socialise with each other and

enjoy St Annes.”

The ‘Community and Neighbourhood’ (CAN) working group at St Annes on the Sea Town Council is organising the event, which is being funded by the town council and Fylde Council.

Coun Karen Harrison, chairman of CAN at St Annes Town Council, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled we are holding this event.

“This is the first September Spectacular and has something for everyone.

“Our CAN group was developed to bring the communities of St Annes together, especially relevant after the last months of lockdown and isolation.

“We are hoping that residents and visitors to our lovely town will come along and enjoy the five days.

“It is also an opportunity to support our hard working local businesses.

“There will be a variety of activities in the Big Top and marquee, including vocal workshops, and taster sessions in yoga, pilates, and wellbeing as well as music performances.

“There will also be food and drink stalls, Hive Arts and Town Trail walks.”

Community groups can get involved by contacting [email protected]